Walter J. Adams, Jr. of Berkley Alliance Managers to Discuss Professional Liability in a Post-COVID-19 World at CLM 2021 Annual Conference
Albany, NY, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Walter J. Adams, Jr., vice president and assistant claims manager at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will discuss ways to Get Ahead of the Claim: Professional Liability in a Post-COVID-19 World at the CLM 2021 Annual Conference to be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia. During the roundtable discussion scheduled for Thursday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. EST, Adams will highlight the novel claims faced by design and construction professionals in a pandemic environment and proactive methods to protect against increased exposures.
“Nearly every individual, organization and profession nationwide were impacted by the coronavirus,” says Adams. “Many construction projects were either delayed or canceled, which created incentives to accept less than desirable projects or contracts. This roundtable will profile the many challenges professionals overcame during this time and the risk management strategies that will help them navigate through a post-COVID-19 world.”
Adams handles claims for Berkley Construction Professional and Berkley Design Professional and is licensed to practice law in New York. He has nearly two decades of experience handling Architects and Engineers and Contractor's Professional Liability claims at leading insurance carriers, as well as litigating professional, general, environmental and construction liability cases at various New York-based law firms.
Please visit https://www.theclm.org/Event/ShowEventDescription/14294 for more information about the CLM 2021 Annual Conference and this roundtable session.
About Berkley Alliance Managers
Berkley Alliance Managers is an alliance of specialty professional liability insurance underwriters and is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleyalliance.com.
