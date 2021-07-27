Study by Financer.com Reveals an 8.9% Global Decrease in Credit Sentiment Score in 2021, with Sweden, the US and Hungary Experiencing the Most Significant Drops

The Finance Barometer is the first global credit sentiment study. The study collected 16,530 unique votes from 26 countries and will publish the 2021 report on July 27. The report contains 7 interactive charts that compare credit sentiment data for 2020 and 2021.