Jacksonville Company Grants New Roofs to Local Teachers in Its Annual Program
Reliant announces the fifth annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. For 2021, Reliant will select three local teachers to receive free roofs. Nominations for Every Shingle Heart will be accepted from July 26 through August 31, 2021.
Jacksonville, FL, July 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters (Reliant) is kicking off their fifth annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative. This program started in 2017 as a way for them to give back to the community by providing people in need with new roofs.
Reliant, a family-owned company that opened in 2015, is partnering with the roofing manufacturer, GAF, to give away 3 free roofs to local teachers. “As we all know, the 2020 to 2021 school year had many challenges for teachers around the entire United States,” said Cameron Shouppe, President of Reliant. “We are beyond proud of their work ethic and determination to continue quality education, even in difficult circumstances, for all of our children. Teachers do so much and they need to know that they are appreciated.”
The roofs will include all labor and materials and will come with a GAF 25 year warranty, along with a lifetime workmanship warranty, provided by Reliant. “This roof will have the best materials on the market, completed by the area’s highest-rated roofing contractor. These educators deserve the very best roofing system we can provide. As a local company that cares immensely for the citizens in and around Northeast Florida, we want to give back to those who truly need it,” said Sean Shapiro, CEO at Reliant. “My wife has been an elementary school teacher for many years, so I know firsthand that teachers are some of the most hardworking and selfless individuals in our community.”
To nominate someone you can visit Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters’ website, www.reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart, and fill out the nomination form. Anyone can participate by nominating any local teacher in need of a new roof. The company will begin taking nominations on Monday, July 26, and will be accepting them until August 31. The recipient chosen will be announced in mid-September.
About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been family owned and operated since 2015. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, St Johns, and Flagler.
For more information email Adrienne Menzies, Director of Public Relations, at adrienne@reliantroofing.com or call 904.635.2757.
