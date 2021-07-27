VatPay Has Launched a Free Invoice Generation Tool for Small Business Owners and Their Teams
Sleek Invoice gives you the flexibility of generating invoices and estimates (quotes) straight from your web browser. No commitments, No Credit Card or Sign Up required. You will be able to send your invoices online, Get paid for your hard work and download them as PDFs. Capture notes in Sleek Invoice and revisit your notes anytime. Sleek Invoice is also 100% free. It lets you generate unlimited number of Invoices and Estimate (Quotes) in any language or currency.
Atlanta, GA, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VatPay, the company behind the best online Billing and Invoice Software for small and midsized enterprises, today announced a launch of its free invoicing software that makes it even simpler for their users to send, get approval for, and receive payment for online estimates and invoices. Clients will be able to use the tool without downloading and installing any software. Clients' data never leaves their browser. As a result, their clients never have to worry about data breaches. This Invoice template helps SMEs organize invoices, estimates and streamline their billing process to ensure timely payments. These free online invoice templates by Sleek Invoice are fully customizable. Users can use these templates to make their brand stick out by adding logos and selecting company color themes.
"Small and mid-sized businesses have so much on their plate to handle on a day to day basis. Even though cash inflow is the life-line of every business, small business owners don't have time to keep track of every invoice and run after clients for payments. Sleek invoice software takes care of our client's online payments, invoices, estimates and notes tracking, so they can focus on what they do best," explains VatPay CEO Kelvin Taku.
Sleek Invoice Users can now;
- Create Invoices and Estimates in any language or currency.
- Send estimates and invoices to their clients online.
- Get approval for estimates.
- Convert estimates into invoices with one click.
- Send documents and get paid online with PayPal, Venmo or CashApp.
- Keep important info handy while they invoice their customers.
- Take notes with while invoicing to get things done more faster.
The new Sleek Invoice platform is much more than just a free invoice template for SMEs. The new software comes with features like Sleek Notes to enhance productivity. Sleek Notes is a digital notebook to help Small Business Owners, Executives, Entrepreneurs and Creative folks capture and arrange their ideas.
Visit SleekInvoice.com to get started.
About VatPay
VatPay Billing and Invoicing software (VatPay.com) helps small business owners and teams manage Invoices, accept one-time and recurring online Payments, submit Estimates and Quotes, manage Expenses, Clients, Projects and track time - faster, easier and better than any platform.
Sleek Invoice (SleekInvoice.com) is a free version of VatPay that empowers SMEs and freelancers worldwide with the tools they need to automate their billing processes. Sleek Invoice is available from any browser or Web-enabled mobile device. VatPay's ultimate goal is to establish a new global micro-economy where small and midsized businesses interact and collaborate with each other to efficiently grow their businesses.
5051 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 200,
Atlanta, GA 30092
Toll Free: +1-877-855-6222
Fax: +1-443-456-8900
"Small and mid-sized businesses have so much on their plate to handle on a day to day basis. Even though cash inflow is the life-line of every business, small business owners don't have time to keep track of every invoice and run after clients for payments. Sleek invoice software takes care of our client's online payments, invoices, estimates and notes tracking, so they can focus on what they do best," explains VatPay CEO Kelvin Taku.
Sleek Invoice Users can now;
- Create Invoices and Estimates in any language or currency.
- Send estimates and invoices to their clients online.
- Get approval for estimates.
- Convert estimates into invoices with one click.
- Send documents and get paid online with PayPal, Venmo or CashApp.
- Keep important info handy while they invoice their customers.
- Take notes with while invoicing to get things done more faster.
The new Sleek Invoice platform is much more than just a free invoice template for SMEs. The new software comes with features like Sleek Notes to enhance productivity. Sleek Notes is a digital notebook to help Small Business Owners, Executives, Entrepreneurs and Creative folks capture and arrange their ideas.
Visit SleekInvoice.com to get started.
About VatPay
VatPay Billing and Invoicing software (VatPay.com) helps small business owners and teams manage Invoices, accept one-time and recurring online Payments, submit Estimates and Quotes, manage Expenses, Clients, Projects and track time - faster, easier and better than any platform.
Sleek Invoice (SleekInvoice.com) is a free version of VatPay that empowers SMEs and freelancers worldwide with the tools they need to automate their billing processes. Sleek Invoice is available from any browser or Web-enabled mobile device. VatPay's ultimate goal is to establish a new global micro-economy where small and midsized businesses interact and collaborate with each other to efficiently grow their businesses.
5051 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite 200,
Atlanta, GA 30092
Toll Free: +1-877-855-6222
Fax: +1-443-456-8900
Contact
VatPayContact
Travis Cutler
877-855-6222
https://www.VatPay.com
Travis Cutler
877-855-6222
https://www.VatPay.com
Multimedia
Categories