VatPay Has Launched a Free Invoice Generation Tool for Small Business Owners and Their Teams

Sleek Invoice gives you the flexibility of generating invoices and estimates (quotes) straight from your web browser. No commitments, No Credit Card or Sign Up required. You will be able to send your invoices online, Get paid for your hard work and download them as PDFs. Capture notes in Sleek Invoice and revisit your notes anytime. Sleek Invoice is also 100% free. It lets you generate unlimited number of Invoices and Estimate (Quotes) in any language or currency.