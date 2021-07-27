USAC Racing to Partner with OpenFender, the World's First Sponsorship Marketplace for Motorsports
USAC Racing and OpenFender partner to support racers through their USAC career from all around the world.
San Francisco, CA, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- USAC Racing to partner with OpenFender, the World's First Sponsorship Marketplace for Motorsports
Levi Jones, a five-time USAC Sprint Car Champion is looking forward to the partnership with OpenFender, "We're thrilled to partner with OpenFender 'the virtual sports agent' to further the success of our drivers with more sponsors and fan engagement. USAC is dedicated to our drivers and teams and supports this new sponsorship platform that makes it easy for drivers and teams to get necessary funding. One goal of the United States Auto Club is to foster a healthy, competitive environment where drivers can grow and excel in their racing careers. OpenFender is just another opportunity for this! Using this platform, we look forward to helping our drivers increase their exposure to fans, supporters and potential sponsors/partners."
OpenFender features two functions for the Driver: “Boost” and “Sponsorship.” The “Boost” function is a place for supporters to quickly engage and support their favorite driver. Similar to the Twitch or GoFundMe concept, with just one click, a supporter can donate any amount of money to show their support and give their favorite driver a “boost.”
The Sponsorship Function is built for any driver in any discipline of racing. The driver can create a campaign, which is a place for the driver to share sponsorship location availability. Locations can vary from branding on the car to social media and race experience partnerships. The sponsorship campaign is fully customizable for any racer in any discipline of motorsports and e-sports.
OpenFender is the common thread between fans, sponsors and racers, Mason Filippi has spent the last two years developing the platform and is excited to partner with USAC, a world renowned racing organization. “OpenFender bridges the gap between racers and the motorsports community. We developed OpenFender to help racers from their first event through their entire career. USAC is the perfect partner to launch OpenFender. USAC racing has immensely talented drivers and some of the best fans in motorsport. Our hope is to see larger grids across all of racing and more fans in touch with the drivers.”
Drivers, you have the green light, go to OpenFender.com to start your campaign and grow your fanbase. Racefans, the marketplace is open, visit OpenFender and give your favorite driver a boost.
Visit OpenFender.com
Contact
OpenFenderContact
Mason Filippi
925-392-4223
openfender.com
