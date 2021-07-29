Maureen Amari Promoted to Vice President of Operations at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Maureen Amari has been promoted to vice president of operations within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Amari was the first team member to join the RT ECP team in 2005. Starting as an account and office manager, she now supervises the organization’s training efforts and day-to-day operations, while also serving RT ECP’s resident specialist on process and surplus lines compliance issues.
“Maureen has been with us since the beginning,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, president, RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ office. “She has grown alongside our team and played a valued role in our growth from a niche player to the market’s premier resource for environmental and construction-related insurance solutions. Her dedication to this team and our clients has been a driving force behind our success for the past 16 years.”
“The strength of this team has been the quality of our people,” adds Amari. “Flexibility, motivation and expertise are the hallmarks of everything we do. We are and always have been a culture defined by a powerful mix of teamwork, independence and knowledge.”
Amari joined the RT ECP team with more than 25 years of commercial and personal insurance lines experience. In addition to serving as an assistant vice president at Aon for 15 years, she also worked at Prudential in the U.K. for 3 years and independent insurance firms located in New Jersey for another 10.
A resident of Eastampton, NJ, Amari is based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ office and can be reached at maureen.amari@rtspecialty.com or 609-528-3883.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit www.rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
