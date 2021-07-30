The Boynes Emerging Artist Award Launches the 5th Edition of This Award

The Boynes Emerging Artist Award has announced that it will be launching its 5th edition of the award. This year, they are accepting all 2D mediums as well as sculpture for the first time in addition to photography and painting. They are thrilled to announce that they will also be awarding $7000 in cash prizes, and also for the first time, permanent access to the Boynes Emerging Artist Award marketing team.