The Boynes Emerging Artist Award Launches the 5th Edition of This Award
The Boynes Emerging Artist Award has announced that it will be launching its 5th edition of the award. This year, they are accepting all 2D mediums as well as sculpture for the first time in addition to photography and painting. They are thrilled to announce that they will also be awarding $7000 in cash prizes, and also for the first time, permanent access to the Boynes Emerging Artist Award marketing team.
Melbourne, Australia, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Boynes Emerging Artist Award, an independent, international and artist-run online art competition, opens submissions for its 5th Edition on the 1st August, 2021.
The Boynes Emerging Artist Award was founded by artist Chantal Boynes when she began to notice a lack of art competitions run by practicing artists with emerging artists’ interests in mind. Chantal Boynes launched the 1st Edition of the award on Nov. 1, 2019, accepting over 300 entries from around the world. Since then the award has grown in scope, from its number of entries, diversity of applicants, and increase in prizes.
The Boynes Emerging Artist Award’s goal is to give emerging artists a platform for their work and exposure for undiscovered artists worldwide. Beyond the scope of each edition, the award’s platform aims to build a long-lasting community, supporting and promoting artists’ careers even after the winner is announced.
Previous winners include artists Tanya Atanasova, Jesse Lane, Cameron Richards and Younes Mohammad.
“The Boynes Emerging Artist Award is dedicated to emerging artists all over the world. The goal is to grow the Boynes Emerging Artist Award community and in turn offer support for all emerging artists from your fellow artists. This award was created to support, promote, and connect artists all around the world and to work to enhance the profiles of young and/or undiscovered talent. Whether it be financial support through the art award or media exposure, we will continue to work with artists long after the announcement of the winner and finalists.”
- Chantal Boynes, Founder & Artist
The 5th Edition opens on August 1, 2021, at 12:01 AM GMT-4.
The 5th Edition will have the largest cash prizes and expected number of entries to date. The first Place winner will receive $4000 USD as well as $250 from Blick Art Materials in art supplies in addition to, and for the first time, direct long term access to the Boynes Emerging Artist Award marketing team. The competition accepts all 2D mediums from drawings to paintings to photography, etc and, for the first time, sculpture. There is no set theme. This Edition's finalists and winners will be chosen by a panel of seven judges, who are all award winning practicing artists worldwide. Some of the judges include:
Fares Micue
Pavel Sokov
Denisa Prochazka
Iris Scott
Carina Francioso
Miriam Innes
Lorette C Luzajic
Submission & Announcement Timelines
Early Bird Submissions: August 1, 2021 - August 31, 2021 at 11:59 PM GMT-4
Regular Submissions: September 1, 2021 - November 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM GMT-4
Finalists will be announced on the December 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM GMT-4
Winners will be announced on the December 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM GMT-4
Entry Fees
Early Bird Entry Fee [15% off]: $38 for 3 image, $51 for 5 images, $75 for 8 images, $85 for 10 images
Standard Entry Fee: $45 for 3 image, $60 for 5 images, $88 for 8 images, $100 for 10 images
Prize
This Edition will see, for the first time, winners and finalists having permanent and long term access to the BEAA marketing team to assist them in future projects. The Boynes Emerging Artist Award has also partnered with Blick Art Materials to offer the 1st Place winner $250 in art supplies.
This Edition of the Boynes Emerging Artist Award also brings the largest cash prize offering in its young history. The 1st place cash prize is $4000, the 2nd place is $2000 and the 3rd place is $1000. Visit the Prize page for a breakdown of the entire prize pool, ranging from cash, art supplies, marketing and more.
Please visit their website for more details on rules and eligibility for submissions.
About Chantal Boynes
Chantal Boynes is a Caribbean-born artist, who has studied and practiced fine art all over the world, from Canada to Italy to Australia to her native Trinidad and Tobago. She focuses on oil painting, figurative works depicting women of colour, while utilising the intensity and boldness of her colour palette, most certainly a reflection of the artistic practices of her home. Boynes has exhibited internationally in Switzerland, Australia, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago.
In late 2019, while completing a Diploma of Visual Art in Melbourne, Australia, Boynes decided to expand her involvement in the art world and with other artists by attempting to create a way for fellow emerging artists to have a platform that was solely dedicated to the support of their talent. She did this by founding the Boynes Emerging Artist Award, an international art competition accepting all 2D work. A competition run by artists and dedicated to artists, the Boynes Emerging Artist Award strives to find, support, and increase the profile of all the talent discovered. Boynes began this journey on November 1, 2019, with one judge and a $5,000 prize pool that has now grown to attract incredible talent from all over the world and a prize pool offering incredible cash and marketing opportunities. Chantal Boynes has dedicated herself to not just her own practice, but the practices of all the talented artists in the Boynes Emerging Artist Award.
Contact
Chantal Boynes
https://boynesartistaward.com/
