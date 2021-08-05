Footbik Early Years Soccer Center Opens at East Gate Square in Moorestown, NJ
A one-of-a-kind indoor soccer center for early development for children aged from 1-1/2 to 10 years old.
Moorestown, NJ, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Footbik Early Years Soccer has opened its newest location at East Gate Square shopping center located at 1341 Nixon Drive in Moorestown, NJ next to Crunch Fitness and PetSmart. Footbik is a one-of-a-kind indoor soccer center for early development of children aged from 1-1/2 to 10 years old. They utilize the Dutch method of learning through soccer designed by the Total Soccer Method (TSM) Academy. Footbik was specifically launched in the United States in 2018 to teach children the physical, personal, intellectual and social abilities needed to succeed in life while learning and training in the sport of soccer.
“At Footbik, we use soccer as the medium to teach children life skills,” says Nathan Sensenig, Footbik Moorestown’s franchise owner. “We are dedicated to developing kids and teaching soccer in a fun, safe and nurturing environment that emphasizes personal growth. Confidence, leadership, independence and the ability to overcome obstacles are essential for achieving in life. All of our classes focus on the development of the individual and the soccer player. The goal is to help each and every child to develop a strong belief in their ability to succeed both on and off the field.”
“Everyone is welcome from toddlers to advanced players looking to improve their soccer skills,” explains Steve Kalbach, the center’s general manager who also has 26 years of soccer, physical fitness and personal training experience. “Each curriculum was designed to advance the social and interpersonal skills of our participants through a healthy, active, and creative program concentrating on the play of soccer. In addition to a deep love of the sport and working with children, many of our instructors have either played at the semi-professional or collegiate level so they thoroughly understand the value of learning teamwork and discipline in a comfortable and motivational setting.”
The members-only center offers six different programs for children aged 1-1/2 through 10 years. Each child is evaluated prior to the program and placed with children of comparable age and skill levels. Class capacity is up to 12 coed students and are taught by at least two TSM-certified instructors at varying times throughout the day/seven days a week. Scrimmages and student parties are also often held after the last class ends on the weekends.
In addition, the 6,300 sq. ft. Moorestown facility is highlighted by an enclosed, temperature controlled, padded turf field that permits parents to watch their children, while not allowing the kids to see out in an effort to stimulate independence and on-the-field discipline. Other parental amenities include a lounge, WiFi and TV’s focused on the 3,500 sq. ft. field of play.
About Footbik Early Years Soccer
The Footbik Early Years Soccer Center in Moorestown, New Jersey utilizes the Dutch method of learning designed by the TSM Academy, the Netherlands-based organization dedicated to the complete and dynamic training and coaching of soccer. It is dedicated to not only teaching kids how to play soccer, but also enhancing the early development skills of children aged from 1-1/2 to 10 years. This includes advancing each child’s personal and physical growth in a fun, safe and nurturing environment.
