Blue Shark Vodka and Atlantic Shark Institute Find Vulnerabilities in Shark Populations
Wilmington, NC, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Throughout June and July Blue Shark Vodka’s shark research mission with The Atlantic Shark Institute was unable to locate any female blue sharks, pointing to extreme vulnerabilities in the species’ population. Blue Shark Vodka’s intention was, in addition to funding needed research, all shark lovers to engage in the project by following the females online as they migrated south with the help of tracking devices. This did not pan out as an option as some of the world’s leading shark researchers could not locate the females at all. It is what the researchers did not find that ended up being some of the most interesting information.
Below is an update from Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist:
“After weeks at sea, our dedicated research team was unable to locate any female Blue Sharks. Helping protect and preserve the docile blue shark has always been at the center of our mission, but we are leaving this tagging mission with a renewed sense of urgency.
"Our intention in funding The Atlantic Shark Institute's shark research was to help collect much needed data on sharks during their migration, but with no female blue sharks tagged, we have more questions than answers -- and frankly a whole lot of concern.
"On the heels of popular documentaries and news reports about disappearing shark populations, we too are now seeing something amiss in our oceans. But, after all the great support we have received, we at Blue Shark Vodka also have a renewed sense of hope we can combat this crisis and work to help our oceans. We believe in our partners like The Atlantic Shark Institute and Wyland Foundation to lead us into the future.
"Thank you for buying and supporting Blue Shark Vodka -- every purchase will continue to aid in this critical shark research and bring in those answers about shark populations we so desperately need."
Though no female blue sharks were tagged, here are some sharks the team tagged with tracking devices we will follow this summer and fall for research:
- Two juvenile Great White Shark in Rhode Island (The ASI will follow her for 10 years)
- 500-pound thresher shark (It's large size will make this an important shark to follow.)
- Five endangered short-fin mako sharks
- Tagged and released over 20 male blue sharks, listed as near-endangered.
