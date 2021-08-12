Stacy Burrows Promoted to Senior Account Manager at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stacy Burrows has been promoted to senior account manager within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the RT ECP team in 2012, Burrows has assisted the new business and account management activities of senior management, while also directly supporting the team’s day-to-day administrative and operational functions.
“Stacy has been the lifeline between the office and our remote employees throughout the entire pandemic,” says Jefferey S. Lejfer, president, RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ office. “In addition to coordinating with our IT, claims and accounting departments, she has always stepped forward to fill whatever role is needed at the time – a total team player that has added value to every level of our organization.”
Before joining the RT ECP team, Burrows served as a senior business analyst and supervisor in claims information services for NJ Manufacturers Insurance Group.
A resident of Cream Ridge, NJ, Burrows holds a B.A. from Boston College. Based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ offices, she can be contacted at 609-528-3887 or Stacy.Burrows@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Media Contact:
Sheryl Barr
Director of Marketing & Communications
RT Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
609-528-3884
