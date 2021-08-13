"Mixmag Asia Selects Vol. 1" to be Released by b2 Music

Mixmag Asia will release the first of its compilation series "Mixmag Asia Selects Vol. 1" with b2 Music from Hong Kong and ADA. The album features 10 tracks from Asia's top DJs and producers, and a variety of styles, from House to Techno to Bass music. Mixmag (UK) is the world's leading authority on Dance music and Clubbing culture.