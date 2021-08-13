Agbeyegbe-Hays, a Nigerian-American CPA is the New President of NYSSCPA's Manhattan/Bronx Chapter
New York, NY, August 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Orumé Agbeyegbe Hays, CPA, CGMA, MST, founder and managing director of Hays CPA LLC is the new president of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) Manhattan/Bronx Chapter. She was installed as president on June 1 and her term will run through May 31, 2022.
The NYSSCPA is a professional association which connects CPAs within the community while enhancing the educational and professional competency of the members. The Manhattan/Bronx chapter was chartered in 2001 and the chapter currently has more than 6,500 members. Hays is the sixth female president, the fourth Black president, and the first Nigerian-American president of the chapter.
Hays will continue the tradition of providing excellent continuing professional educational content, increasing member engagement, and promoting the accountancy profession.
Hays is actively involved with NYSSCPA. She is the immediate past chair of the Small Firms Practice Management committee, and a member of numerous committees including the Diversity and Inclusion, Not-for-Profit Organizations, Personal Financial Planning and Financial Accounting Standards committees. She is also serving her second year as a statewide Director at Large.
Ms. Hays was also reappointed as a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Private Companies Practice Section (PCPS) Executive Committee. “PCPS partners with firms of all sizes, creating targeted and customizable practice management resources, networking opportunities and is a strong, collective voice within the CPA profession.”
An adjunct lecturer at the Lucille and Jay Chazanoff School of Business, College of Staten Island (CSI), Orumé Agbeyegbe has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin in Nigeria (her motherland), a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from CSI, City University of New York (CUNY), and a Master of Science in Taxation from the D'Amore McKim School of Business, Northeastern University, Massachusetts.
Hays looks forward to serving in the various capacities and to contributing to the advancement of the accounting profession.
She joined the AICPA in 2005 and the NYSSCPA in 2007 and resides in Staten Island, New York.
