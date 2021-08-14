Coach Bob Sepulveda, Coach Gary Hveem Book Release & Art Show Alamogordo New Mexico

2nd Life Media Company Inc. today announces a release party with book signing and art show at Roadrunner Emporium, Alamogordo, Saturday September 4th, 6 pm to 8 pm. The reception and book launch at Roadrunner Emporium Fine Art, Antiques and More will also showcase the works of southern New Mexico artists Delia Lopez Holloway, Marty Torres, the sculptured tree trunk artwork creations of Artist Rene Sepulveda and over 45 partners displaying their talents.