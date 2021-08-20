Dustin Rose Releases a Personal, New Album with the Encouragement to “Overcome” Life’s Hurdles Along the Way
Oregon native, Dustin Rose, releases his newest album, “Overcome,” with BentBeat Productions in Portland.
Portland, OR, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- If there is any theme for the last year, it certainly is reflected in the title of Dustin Rose’s most recent album, “Overcome.”
“Overcome” reunites Dustin Rose with keyboard player Tim Downing (Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey), legendary electric guitar player Frank Falbo (Falbo Guitars), and Producer Dave Beatty at BentBeat Productions.
“Dustin approached me in 2019 with the idea for his next album that would cover a lifetime of his stories and the journey it took him on,” said Dave Beatty, owner of BentBeat Productions in Portland, Oregon. “I was in the car driving back from a long day, and I clicked immediately with the idea. I was instantly on board.”
The first single from the LP is Carry Me.
“After a nearly sleepless night, I realized that a full day’s work was ahead of me,” said Rose about the Carry Me song. “We’ve all been there. A seemingly impossible task and there is no way around it. Life is filled with struggle. Bringing the Lord into our everyday allows Him to show power in our weakness, grace in our pain, and mercy in our shortcomings. It’s a universal feeling to be frustrated with life. However, when you hand your troubles over to Jesus, the shared experience is a life incomparable.”
Krista Westfall took her turn in the chair for the first time along with Beatty to co-produce the project. “When we started work on these great songs in late 2019, I had no idea how many roadblocks the next year would bring and would have to collectively ‘Overcome’ to get it completed,” said Westfall, who also lent her voice to the collection of songs alongside Rose. “In some ways, being isolated for a year did give birth to some great creativity and reflection.”
“Overcome” is available now to purchase on Amazon, along with streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all music services worldwide.
About Dustin Rose: Dustin is an Oregon native and is well known for his Oregon-roots theme in his albums. When performing live, Dustin brings his Bend, Oregon-made, Breedlove guitars, while performing a variety of acoustic songs both from his own catalog and his power-folk version of favorites over the last fifty years of radio.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is based in Portland, Oregon. Primarily focusing on partnering with musicians to produce, record, and release high quality broadcast-level music through streaming services, social media and traditional distribution. The entire catalog is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. Please join in supporting musicians.
“Overcome” reunites Dustin Rose with keyboard player Tim Downing (Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey), legendary electric guitar player Frank Falbo (Falbo Guitars), and Producer Dave Beatty at BentBeat Productions.
“Dustin approached me in 2019 with the idea for his next album that would cover a lifetime of his stories and the journey it took him on,” said Dave Beatty, owner of BentBeat Productions in Portland, Oregon. “I was in the car driving back from a long day, and I clicked immediately with the idea. I was instantly on board.”
The first single from the LP is Carry Me.
“After a nearly sleepless night, I realized that a full day’s work was ahead of me,” said Rose about the Carry Me song. “We’ve all been there. A seemingly impossible task and there is no way around it. Life is filled with struggle. Bringing the Lord into our everyday allows Him to show power in our weakness, grace in our pain, and mercy in our shortcomings. It’s a universal feeling to be frustrated with life. However, when you hand your troubles over to Jesus, the shared experience is a life incomparable.”
Krista Westfall took her turn in the chair for the first time along with Beatty to co-produce the project. “When we started work on these great songs in late 2019, I had no idea how many roadblocks the next year would bring and would have to collectively ‘Overcome’ to get it completed,” said Westfall, who also lent her voice to the collection of songs alongside Rose. “In some ways, being isolated for a year did give birth to some great creativity and reflection.”
“Overcome” is available now to purchase on Amazon, along with streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all music services worldwide.
About Dustin Rose: Dustin is an Oregon native and is well known for his Oregon-roots theme in his albums. When performing live, Dustin brings his Bend, Oregon-made, Breedlove guitars, while performing a variety of acoustic songs both from his own catalog and his power-folk version of favorites over the last fifty years of radio.
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is based in Portland, Oregon. Primarily focusing on partnering with musicians to produce, record, and release high quality broadcast-level music through streaming services, social media and traditional distribution. The entire catalog is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. Please join in supporting musicians.
Contact
BentBeat ProductionsContact
Dave Beatty
503-489-8275
http://www.bentbeat.com/
Dave Beatty
503-489-8275
http://www.bentbeat.com/
Categories