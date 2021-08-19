Prepaid Rosh Hashanah 2021 & Holiday Meals at Glatt Kosher Manhattan Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar, the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant in NYC, will once again serve prepaid, prix fixe Rosh Hashanah meals over the holiday.
New York, NY, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Talia's Steakhouse has been the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant in NYC’s Upper West Side neighborhood for nearly 20 years. Over the last two decades, Talia's has served weekly Shabbat dinners every Friday night, as well as prepaid meals during all major Jewish holidays.
Talia’s is proud to announce that they will once again be serving prepaid Rosh Hashanah dinners and lunches, from the evening of September 6th until the evening of September 8th. Few other kosher restaurants in NYC offer such opportunities.
Since cooking is permissible over the holiday, enjoy delicious ribeye fresh off the grill. Otherwise, indulge in Moroccan salmon, chicken marsala, branzino, and more, including vegetarian options. Rosh Hashanah traditional foods such as apples in honey, new fruit, fish heads, etc. will also be included. Talia's also has a full bar for you to enjoy a large selection of wines, cold beers or your favorite cocktails. Indoor & outdoor seating available.
For full menus, prices and additional information, click the following link: https://taliassteakhouse.com/rosh-hashanah/
As a Glatt Kosher restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse operates under strict rabbinic supervision. Its kosher certification ensures that prepaid Shabbat and holiday meals are prepared according to Orthodox Jewish laws. Therefore, all reservations for Shabbat and Jewish holidays must be prepaid.
In addition to Rosh Hashanah, Talia’s Steakhouse will have a large sukkah during the Sukkot holiday, along with prepaid, prix fixe menus as well. Talia’s will also be open with a sukkah during Chol Hamoed and will also serve prepaid meals during Shemini Atzeret & Simchat Torah.
Can’t make it to the restaurant over the holidays? Talia’s offers delivery and takeout, as well as full catering options.
According to the current NYC vaccine mandate, Talia’s requires proof of vaccination for those who choose to sit indoors.
Let Talia’s Steakhouse relieve some of your stress and serve a memorable holiday meal for you and your family.
For further queries and information, feel free to visit Talia's website: http://taliassteakhouse.com/
Talia's Steakhouse & Bar
NYC Kosher Restaurants
668 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY 10025
Tel: 212-580-3770
Email: Info@taliassteakhouse.com
