New Spy Novel, by Enigma CEO, Receives Unanimous Praise
The new novel by political strategist Sven Hughes, has received unanimous praise in the run up to its 6th September release.
London, United Kingdom, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “It’s amazing.” - Bob Mills, Talk Radio.
“Gripping. A compelling read.” - Dr. Liam Fox MP
“This book is a masterpiece.” - GoodReads
“Astoundingly powerful and wholly satisfying.” - Gold Wind Publishing
“Scintillating and thrilling.” - GoodReads
The book reveals the clandestine work of "Psychological Operations" and the grey zone war currently being fought between NATO and Russia.
A former PsyOps and Special Forces reservist, Sven Hughes is the CEO of Enigma Strategic Communications Ltd. He has completed behaviour change campaigns for Prime Ministers, Presidents, Royal households, militaries, governments and corporate clients. He has lectured on the future of strategic communications at the House of Lords and Shrivenham Defence Academy. He is a regular media commentator for Sky, the BBC and News UK.
For further information and interviews please email info@enigmastrat.com
"The Seal of Confession" is the latest breath-taking espionage thriller from the author of "Selling St. Christopher."
Clemmie, a life-worn shadow operator for the British Secret Service, is accompanied by her team of young misfits, as they investigate the murder of a Russian Orthodox priest in London. However, their mission is anything but routine, and they are soon contending with a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.
Combining insider knowledge with a flair for dynamic storytelling; "The Seal of Confession" is a startling insight into the sinister world of psychological operations, and the grey zone war that is currently being fought along Russia's southwestern border. It has been described as, "a masterpiece" and, "absolutely brilliant" by journalists and readers alike.
