Cape & Islands Occupational Health & Medicine Services Now Open to Individuals and Businesses on Cape Cod
Hyannis, MA, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cape & Islands Occupational Health, a division of Cape Cod Orthopaedics & Physical Therapy, has re-opened in Hyannis. CAIOM can partner with businesses to develop a customized plan to meet the specific needs of companies and their employees. A variety of services are offered, including physicals (DOT, Coast Guard, pre-employment, etc.), immunizations, drug screens, audiology testing, vision testing, workers compensation services, and more.
On-site providers and access to physical therapy and workers' conditioning / Fit For Duty examinations provide a broad variety services.
- Work Related Injury Care & Worker’s Compensation Management
- DOT Testing
- Pre-employment & other required physicals
- Mask Fit & other Occupationally Specific Testing
- Auditory & Vision Testing
- Fitness for Duty (Medical Exam Component)
- Law Enforcement & Fire Service / EMS Specialized Services
- Drug Screening, Breath Alcohol Testing, and Blood/Urine Analysis
- Customized Services
- School & Sport Physicals
- Work-Specific Immunizations
- Blood Draws for Specific Titers
- “How to Lift” Classes
Appointments available Wednesdays through Fridays, 508-771-5770 or joyce@capecodortho.com
Cody Miller
508-771-5770
joyce@capecodortho.com
