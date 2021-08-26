Gina Bernardo Promoted to Account Manager at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Gina Bernardo has been promoted to account manager within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the team in 2019, Bernardo has supported the practice’s production teams by creating sales proposals, developing coverage assessments and providing various account management tasks.
“Gina has dedicated herself to learning the industry and serving the best interests of our nationwide network of customers,” says Tim Farrell, senior vice president at RT ECP. “In addition to helping our newer employees navigate the complex nature of this field, she has also worked with senior staff to enhance the renewal submission processes of retail brokers and underwriters – an effort that will improve efficiencies at every level.”
Prior to joining the team, Bernardo served as an intern at Hartree Partners LP in New York City. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in Ewing, NJ, where she was a member of the Women’s Basketball team.
A resident of Brick, NJ, Bernardo is also an active volunteer with organizations such as the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf in Ewing, NJ and the Church of Visitation.
Based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ offices, Bernardo can be contacted at 609.528.3916 or gina.bernardo@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
