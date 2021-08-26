The Copper Poppy Grand Opening
Ruckersville, VA, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- From: The Copper Poppy
Event: Grand Opening of The Copper Poppy
Location: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia 22968
Dates: August 27-29, 2021
Times: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Featuring: Specials, Raffle Drawings, Entertainment, Face Painting, Food, Libations
Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Friday, August 27, 11 a.m.
Book Signing for "The Ticket" by Fred Shackelford
Friday, August 27, 12 - 4 p.m.
Face Painting by Amy Kate’s Custom Creations
Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (for kids only)
Meet the Artist - Cynthia Misicka
Sunday, August 29, 2 - 4 p.m. (art displayed Friday-Sunday)
Raffle Drawing Prizes from Local Businesses
Amy Kate’s Custom Creations
Boot’vil
Frank Eways Rugs
Octonia Stone Brew Works
PJ Networks
The Copper Poppy
The Copper Poppy - A Destination
Antiques, Furniture, Unique Finds & Vintage Chic
Thank you to new and long-time customers, and also to friends and fellow business owners who have helped The Copper Poppy realize the vision to make The Copper Poppy’s 3,000 square feet of antiques and cool stuff into a destination.
Owner, Sally Taylor, has an amazing eye for finding unique, eclectic and truly special items. She integrates her finds into eye-catching displays at The Copper Poppy for you to enjoy while you’re at the shop and also for you to see and appreciate how her finds can be incorporated into your space and become your one-of-a-kind treasures.
Contact: Sally Taylor, Chip Taylor
Phone: 434-277-3400
Address: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersvillle, VA 22968
Instagram: thecopperpoppyshop
Facebook: thecopperpoppyruckersvilleva
Event: Grand Opening of The Copper Poppy
Location: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia 22968
Dates: August 27-29, 2021
Times: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Featuring: Specials, Raffle Drawings, Entertainment, Face Painting, Food, Libations
Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Friday, August 27, 11 a.m.
Book Signing for "The Ticket" by Fred Shackelford
Friday, August 27, 12 - 4 p.m.
Face Painting by Amy Kate’s Custom Creations
Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (for kids only)
Meet the Artist - Cynthia Misicka
Sunday, August 29, 2 - 4 p.m. (art displayed Friday-Sunday)
Raffle Drawing Prizes from Local Businesses
Amy Kate’s Custom Creations
Boot’vil
Frank Eways Rugs
Octonia Stone Brew Works
PJ Networks
The Copper Poppy
The Copper Poppy - A Destination
Antiques, Furniture, Unique Finds & Vintage Chic
Thank you to new and long-time customers, and also to friends and fellow business owners who have helped The Copper Poppy realize the vision to make The Copper Poppy’s 3,000 square feet of antiques and cool stuff into a destination.
Owner, Sally Taylor, has an amazing eye for finding unique, eclectic and truly special items. She integrates her finds into eye-catching displays at The Copper Poppy for you to enjoy while you’re at the shop and also for you to see and appreciate how her finds can be incorporated into your space and become your one-of-a-kind treasures.
Contact: Sally Taylor, Chip Taylor
Phone: 434-277-3400
Address: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersvillle, VA 22968
Instagram: thecopperpoppyshop
Facebook: thecopperpoppyruckersvilleva
Contact
The Copper PoppyContact
Chip Taylor
434-277-3400
TheCopperPoppy.net
Chip Taylor
434-277-3400
TheCopperPoppy.net
Categories