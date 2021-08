The Copper Poppy Grand Opening

Ruckersville, VA, August 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- From: The Copper PoppyEvent: Grand Opening of The Copper PoppyLocation: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, Virginia 22968Dates: August 27-29, 2021Times: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.Featuring: Specials, Raffle Drawings, Entertainment, Face Painting, Food, LibationsOfficial Ribbon Cutting CeremonyFriday, August 27, 11 a.m.Book Signing for "The Ticket" by Fred ShackelfordFriday, August 27, 12 - 4 p.m.Face Painting by Amy Kate’s Custom CreationsSaturday, August 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. (for kids only)Meet the Artist - Cynthia MisickaSunday, August 29, 2 - 4 p.m. (art displayed Friday-Sunday)Raffle Drawing Prizes from Local BusinessesAmy Kate’s Custom CreationsBoot’vilFrank Eways RugsOctonia Stone Brew WorksPJ NetworksThe Copper PoppyThe Copper Poppy - A DestinationAntiques, Furniture, Unique Finds & Vintage ChicThank you to new and long-time customers, and also to friends and fellow business owners who have helped The Copper Poppy realize the vision to make The Copper Poppy’s 3,000 square feet of antiques and cool stuff into a destination.Owner, Sally Taylor, has an amazing eye for finding unique, eclectic and truly special items. She integrates her finds into eye-catching displays at The Copper Poppy for you to enjoy while you’re at the shop and also for you to see and appreciate how her finds can be incorporated into your space and become your one-of-a-kind treasures.Contact: Sally Taylor, Chip TaylorPhone: 434-277-3400Address: 8633 Seminole Trail, Ruckersvillle, VA 22968Instagram: thecopperpoppyshopFacebook: thecopperpoppyruckersvilleva