Connor’s Climb Foundation Hosts Annual 5K & Family Walk – a Race to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Suicide Prevention
Exeter, NH, September 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Connor’s Climb Foundation is once again taking to the streets to help increase mental health and suicide prevention education and awareness by hosting their annual 5K & Family Walk. This race, held on September 26th during National Suicide Prevention Month, is an essential fundraiser for this non-profit to support their mission of providing suicide prevention education to the state of New Hampshire. Funds raised from this race go directly to Connor’s Climb Foundation’s suicide prevention programming.
Connor’s Climb works with schools, the public and the mental health system to ensure New Hampshire youth have the life-saving resources needed to prevent suicide. Since the foundation’s launch, it has supported over 80 schools, more than 30,000 students across the state and recently trained an astounding 2000+ “trusted adults” (school staff and community members alike) remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NH Kid Governor, Charlie Olsen – with his platform of childhood depression, made him a natural choice for this year’s kickoff announcement. “It is so important that we help kids that are struggling with mental health challenges. We need to crush the stigma associated with mental health. Kids need to know that they don’t have to be afraid to talk about it and they don’t have to do this alone!”
Tara Holmes Ball founded Connor’s Climb Foundation in 2012 after her son, Connor, a 14-year-old freshman at Exeter High School, died by suicide. Now one of the leading advocates for suicide prevention education in the state, Ball and her team work to raise awareness and provide education for youth suicide prevention throughout New Hampshire.
“The race is a vital part of the work Connor’s Climb Foundation does because it brings together so many different people who are key to preventing youth suicide in New Hampshire,” Ball said. “When our youth, families, educators, loss survivors, community leaders and other stakeholders gather, they are not there just to run a race, they are there to build a stronger community that recognizes mental health is no different, or less important, than physical health. The work of youth suicide prevention takes all of us, and I cannot thank everyone who supports this work enough.”
To take part, simply go to https://www.connorsclimb.org/2021-5k and select Register Here. Participants can choose to walk, run, or even take part virtually if they would like to continue to practice social distancing.
If you or a loved one is in crisis; you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) or text HOME to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line.
About Connor’s Climb Foundation
The mission of Connor’s Climb Foundation is to provide suicide prevention education to New Hampshire youth and the community. In the aftermath of Connor Ball’s suicide in October of 2011, his family and friends decided that no one else should experience such a profound and life-altering loss. Connor’s Climb Foundation is the result of their love of Connor and their commitment to end youth suicide. Connor’s Climb Foundation does this by raising awareness, reducing the stigma around mental health, and equipping youth, educators, and communities with life-saving tools and resources.
Contact
Kara LaMarche
781-454-7050
www.connorsclimb.org
