Joseph Fagan Promoted to Account Manager at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Fagan has been promoted to account manager within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the company in 2019, Fagan has focused on the development of client proposals, coverage assessments and insurance policy comparisons primarily in the construction world.
“Joe has dedicated himself to learning the various policy forms and risk management programs offered by the industry’s leading carriers,” says Joseph Nawa, RT ECP vice president. “He also has the ability to handle multiple tasks at once, while remaining detail- and service-oriented. As a result, Joe’s not only aided the ongoing success and growth of our company, but helped senior management achieve competitive solutions for clients despite the deadline or the project’s complexity.”
A resident of Belmar, New Jersey, Fagan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from The College of New Jersey. He is also an active member of the Financial Management Association based in Ewing, New Jersey.
Based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices, Fagan can be reached at 609.528.3917 or joseph.fagan@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
