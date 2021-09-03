This New Brand is About to be Everywhere - Heiress Beverly Hills Hires New Design Team Seen in Vogue and Expands to be Size Inclusive

New brand Heiress Beverly Hills is reported to have hired multiple new designers with work featured in Vogue. The brand is reported to have developed a "secret recipe" size chart perfecting the way clothes fit the average consumer. This size chart is now inclusive, ranging from size XXS - XXL.