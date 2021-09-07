The Plague of Public Speaking Anxiety Has Met Its Match
Morgan James’ new release, "The Power to Speak Naked: How to Speak with Confidence, Communicate Effectively, and Win Your Audience," by Sean Tyler Foley, offers a provocative and original take on public speaking, presenting proven, actional steps to help anyone advance in their career and life.
New York, NY, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Have you ever heard the saying, “Just picture them in their underwear”? This was a common tip for people with stage freight to try and calm their nerves. That might be hard to fathom and a little distracting but, have you ever heard of picturing yourself naked while on stage? If not, you might want to lean in on this newest idea.
The statistics say it all. Fear of public speaking has 10% impairment on one’s wages and 15% on promotions and 90% of public speaking anxiety comes from lack of preparation. With "The Power to Speak Naked," anyone can learn to unleash the power to speak confidently and step apart from the 255 million Americans who have public speaking anxiety.
“The book helps overcome the root cause to the fear of public speaking, and that is the fear of public judgment,” the Author, Sean Tyler Foley, said in an interview. “Within the 10 chapters, are very easy to implement strategies to calm your nerves, gain confidence in yourself and your message, and craft a compelling and engaging story that will hold your audience's attention. After reading the book, the readers will be more confident and more engaging in their presentations, and hopefully will have more fun when they do them!”
Featuring tools to effectively communicate ideas, develop the skills to win over hearts and minds, and deliver a presentation that is engaging, persuasive, and memorable, "The Power to Speak Naked" encourages the confidence to deliver any talk, to anyone, at any time. The book is available everywhere books are sold, or at this link here.
About the Author:
Sean Tyler Foley is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been performing on stage and television for over 30 years, including Freddy vs. Jason, Door to Door, Carrie, and Ragtime the Musical. He was the 2010 Valedictorian of his college SAIT Polytechnic. He is also the managing director of Total Buy In, an organization designed to help empower people to find their voice and share their message. Tyler is a master communicator and has instructed hundreds of classes on public speaking and effective communication strategies.
More About This Title:
"The Power to Speak Naked: How to Speak with Confidence, Communicate Effectively, and Win Your Audience," by Sean Tyler Foley, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on September 7, 2021. "The Power to Speak Naked" - 9781631954450 - has 160 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.
About Morgan James Publishing:
Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.
(www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)
Categories