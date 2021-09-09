Gelt Financial LLC. Recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month
The Gelt Charitable Foundation continues to make a difference with nationwide suicide prevention workshops.
Delray Beach, FL, September 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Every September, we recognize Suicide Prevention Month, but one nonprofit is dedicated to fighting this silent pandemic all year. This is the second anniversary of the Gelt Charitable Foundation whose mission is to ensure that our communities receive the mental, physical, and emotional help they need. Founded by H. Jack Miller of Gelt Financial LLC., the Gelt Charitable Foundation is a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention.
For the past two years, the foundation has hosted workshops around the country to highlight the problem of suicide and advocate its prevention. Over 1,500 Boston firefighters have been trained in suicide awareness thanks to a workshop specifically for first responders. Additional workshops are available for mental health awareness and suicide prevention including recovery programs, criminal justice reform, and in support of lone soldiers in the Israeli Defense Force.
“I believe every person has unique talents, value and has their own individual mission to do on this earth while they are here, I want to bring as much light into the world as I can helping as many as I can,” said H. Jack Miller, President of Gelt Financial LLC.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and the third leading cause of death for those aged 15-24.
The NAMI encourages people to recognize suicide warning signs:
Increased alcohol and drug use
Aggressive behavior
Withdrawal from friends, family, and community
Dramatic mood swings
Impulsive or reckless behavior
Collecting and saving pills or buying a weapon
Giving away possessions
Tying up loose ends, like organizing personal papers or paying off debts
Saying goodbye to friends and family
Learning the signs of someone who is struggling with their mental health or is suicidal may very well save a life. For more information on the Gelt Charitable Foundation and the available suicide prevention programs visit https://www.geltcharitable.foundation. Follow @geltcharitablefoundation to learn more about available workshops, resources, and tools to support suicide prevention.
Media Contact:
info@geltfinancial.com
About Gelt Financial LLC.:
Gelt Financial was founded in 1989 and is based on the core values of hard work, transparent services, and products, and exceeding the highest of expectations in everything we do. We are a private Commercial and Investment Non-bank real estate lender. As a company, we have accomplished a lot that we can be proud of. We have helped over 10,000 hardworking people finance their investment properties, making a better life for themselves. When your bank says No we say Yes!
About Gelt Charitable Foundation:
The Gelt Charitable Foundation’s mission is to bring more light into the world. We want to ensure that our communities at large receive the mental, physical, and emotional help they need. Through programs such as Lone Soldier Adoption, addiction awareness and support, and suicide alertness, we have assisted dozens of communities nationwide, ensuring that help and prevention are affordable and easy to access.
