US News and Business Report is Releasing an Article About a New Type of Duffel Bag: Duo Duffel
Marlborough, MA, September 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- US News and Business Report is releasing an article about a new type of duffel bag after Duo Duffel, Inc. recently provided some samples, and having had a chance to test and review this new product hitting the US market.
Here are a couple of excerpts from that piece:
"This is one of those products that upon seeing it for the first time, begs the question, how did it take so long for this to become available to the public?
"One of the best parts about reviewing this product is that it is quite easy to explain. It is simply a high quality duffel bag, like we've all used before. The big difference is the addition of a zipper on the bottom of the bag, that allows it to easily become two separate duffel bags. That's right, if you unzip it, you now have two completely separate duffel bags instead of just one."
This article contains further inspection of the bag. Here is another excerpt from the piece: "Upon opening the box of the samples that were delivered, the first thing that is noticed is that the manufacturer went through the trouble of making a high quality product. It comes in both a very high quality duck cotton and probably what is the highest quality polyester available in the marketplace."
Further highlights from the article include: “When you are holding one, your mind immediately goes to 'hmm, what can I use this for that would make my life easier.' For the test today, I took the bag with me on my trip to the gym. They come in three sizes (small medium and large) and I tested the medium bag.”
The article is being published on the US News and Business Report site about this new Duo Duffel that has 2 rather large compartments for items.
More article excerpts:
“It was easily able to accommodate a large towel, 2 pairs of shorts, 2 shirts, 2 pairs of sneakers, protein powder, a large water bottle and it felt like there was still room in there to fit a whole bunch more including space between the bags that can actually accommodate 2 or 3 tennis racquets or a couple of hockey sticks. It is really impressive how much can be carried with this product.
"When I got to the gym, I separated the bag into two separate bags and put one bag in my locker that included things that I would need later and one bag was brought with me with items needed during the workout such as a towel, water bottle etc. It was very convenient for sure but I think my favorite part was at the end, I took my Duo Duffel and filled one side with my sweaty gym clothes and sneakers and the other side with my dry items.
"Not only did it prevent everything from getting smelly, but I was able to simply take the side of the bag that had the sweaty clothes and put the whole thing, including the bag, into the wash and made for the fastest, freshest cleanup that I have ever had coming home from the gym.
"With that said, the final review of the Duo Duffel is that I really like it. The price is extremely competitive compared to other single use duffel bags and I can think of other uses such as camping, tennis, hockey, school uses and a lot of others."
Some of the final thoughts from the article include:
"I think people are going to find a ton uses for the bag, where being able to separate a duffel bag into two makes the activity much more convenient."
For more info on the bag: www.duoduffel.com
Full article usnewsandbusinessreport.com/duoduffel2021
Contact
Duo Duffel, Inc.Contact
John Waswill
508-480-5064
duoduffel.com
