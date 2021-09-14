Cousin Pat aka Patrick Argiro of CousinPat.net Talks About People Who Lie & Manipulate

Patrick Argiro, aka Cousin Pat, discusses people who lie and manipulate. Cousin Pat is a former stand-up comedian from New York who was at one time homeless, and is now a therapist with a podcast called, "The Cousin Pat Therapy Show," and a YouTube channel, "Cousin Pat Therapy," where he interviews UFC fighters, Bellator fighters, former NFL players, and various other successful people within the premise of mental health. Cousin Pat discusses people who lie and manipulate.