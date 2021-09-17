New Publication from President Emeritus, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford

"Chasing the Silver Lining" is authored by Dr. Livingston Alexander, distinguished President Emeritus, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. He drew inspiration for his creative non-fiction work reflecting upon experiences from his childhood as well as other prominent events. To understand Dr. Alexander is to know resilience existed, even during Jim Crow. If Dr. Alexander is not known to you, his new publication is sure to have you remember his poignant words for years to come.