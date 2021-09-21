Luminit Government Services Gains Several SBIR Wins
Recent SBIR wins allow Luminit Government Services LLC to advance Holographic Transparent Component technologies for military applications.
Torrance, CA, September 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Luminit LLC, a privately held high technology company specializing in custom and standard holographic Light Shaping Diffusers, through its subsidiary, Luminit Government Services (LGS), has been advancing its Holographic Transparent Component technologies for a number of military applications, including HUD, HMD, and glasses. Contributing to the technological progress were LGS’ recent wins of a number of SBIR programs, including two USAF Phase II’s for the development of the wideband IR diffuser screen with a customer’s specific optical and environmental requirements, and Helmet Integrated Holographic Augmented Reality Display.
“We are proud of these SBIR wins because they represent our technology’s potential for further development, but this is just the first step,” says Suleyman Turgut, Chief Revenue Officer at Luminit, LLC. “The current improvements to AR technology are heralding explosive growth in prevalence and real-world utility, and we intend to stay on the cutting-edge.”
The wideband IR diffuser screen and Helmet Integrated Holographic Augmented Reality Display make use of Luminit Light Shaping Diffusers as components of high-tech displays and wearable technology.
To learn more about Luminit’s Light Shaping Diffusers, contact sales@luminitco.com or read the FAQ that details the technology further.
About Luminit
Luminit is a privately held, high technology company specializing in custom and standard holographic diffusers based on multiple technology patents. Luminit’s commercial experience covers applications including LED lighting, architectural lighting, bio-medical illumination, semiconductor metrology, aerospace, automotive, laser and display applications. Luminit’s Light Shaping Diffusers are available directly or through a network of domestic and international distributors.
