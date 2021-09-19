North Carolina Native and National Gospel Recording Artist, Kim Person Releases New Music; Receives Billboard Award
October 01, 2021, two-time Stellar Award nominee, Kim Person extends an invitation to share in this journey by pre-ordering her latest EP, Journey 2.0. This is more than a listening pleasure; this is a worship experience. Pre-release available September 24, 2021. October 01, 2021, Kim Person will be the recipient of the Billboard’s #2 Top Gospel Album Award. Music available at kimpersontheartist.com. Stream and downloads are available on all digital outlets.
Raleigh, NC, September 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- From the artist who has brought you, Sincerely Yours, Speak Life, and the Journey; now, experience Journey 2.0. A 5-Song EP, Journey 2.0 embraces the process of growth and acknowledges the voyage toward fully living a faith-led life. Featuring her latest single, Wonderful is produced by Phillip Bryant. Kim Person invites listeners into a space, reminiscent of a warm hug at a family gathering. Kim Person credits the source of inspiration, her late grandmother, who used to sing a rendition of this song. Infused with a new twist, Kim Person provides her unmatched richness of tone to groovy-celebratory beat, blending the perfect arrangement to evangelize the gospel while connecting with the heart of the listeners, those who are truly seeking something wonderful!
Her testimony shakes the foundation of pessimism and doubt. She encourages others to be bold in their pursuit of righteousness and understanding the impact of remaining Kingdom-Minded. Recently awarded the 2021 Pop Smash Video Award Winner and the IGAA Artist of the Year and People’s Choice, Kim Person continues to blaze trails of hope. She realizes that on this Journey, we must apply faith to all of life’s circumstances.
