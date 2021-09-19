North Carolina Native and National Gospel Recording Artist, Kim Person Releases New Music; Receives Billboard Award

October 01, 2021, two-time Stellar Award nominee, Kim Person extends an invitation to share in this journey by pre-ordering her latest EP, Journey 2.0. This is more than a listening pleasure; this is a worship experience. Pre-release available September 24, 2021. October 01, 2021, Kim Person will be the recipient of the Billboard’s #2 Top Gospel Album Award. Music available at kimpersontheartist.com. Stream and downloads are available on all digital outlets.