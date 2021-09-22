Baker Pool, a Hot Spring Hot Tub Dealer Serving Overland and Richmond Heights, MO, Participates in Self Improvement Month
Hot Tubs and Portable Spas Dealer Near Overland and Richmond Heights, MO, Baker Pool & Spa, Publishes 3 Simple Self Improvement Tips
Overland, MO, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Baker Pool & Spa, a Hot Spring Hot Tubs and Spas dealer serving the Overland and Richmond Heights, MO area shares 3 Simple Self Improvement Tips.
“With summer coming to a close, kids are back to school, and days are getting shorter, this is a great time for people to indulge in some self-improvement,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. Here are 3 simple self-improvement tips for the coming winter that will keep people from going stir crazy while helping them grown and make their lives more fun.
Warm Up with a Hot Tub – Fall and winter can still be great outdoor times when there is a hot tub in the yard. People can enjoy the relaxing and therapeutic waters of a hot tub, even on a snowy winter night. Set a hot tub under the porch awning or a gazebo, and no weather is off-limits for enjoying the comforting atmosphere and fun environment a hot tub offers.
A hot tub is an affordable way to provide everyone in the house a place to gather and get pleasure from each other’s company. There are a lot of options available that make a hot tub an even more powerful entertainment tool. With the addition of a built-in stereo or television, a hot tub becomes an all-around entertainment system for year-round use.
Begin a Journal – Everyone can keep a daily journal that helps them learn more about themselves. A personal journal is also a great way to examine desires and plan for a more fulfilling life. Using a journal to outline goals for growth and planning ways to achieve them will help make sure those hopes and desires turn into reality rather than staying a dream.
Learn a Game of Skill – Taking up chess, strategic board games, or even competitive computer games is a good way to keep the mind engaged. For families, board games and chess-type games are an excellent way to spend long, cool nights together, learn about each other, develop ties and strengthen relationships.
One thing to keep in mind when playing online games or other isolating games of skill is that time should be limited and not interfere with interaction with family or friends. Whenever possible, involve others in the home, or have friends over to play games. That way, everyone has the opportunity to grow and develop skills while becoming closer and having fun.
To learn more about the benefits of owning a Hot Spring Spa, pick up a copy of a free hot tub buyer’s guide from Baker Pool & Spa. Just give them a call or visit the website at: www.BakerPool.com.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring! With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington and many more.
To learn more, pick up a copy of their hot tub buyer’s guide, just call 636-532-3133 or go to www.BakerPool.com.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
