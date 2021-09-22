Aleksander Soriano Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Aleksander Soriano has been promoted to account manager within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Since joining the company in 2019, Soriano has supported the practice’s production teams by creating sales proposals, developing coverage assessments and performing various account management tasks.
“Over the past two years, Alek has repeatedly embodied RT Specialty's goal to out-think, out-work and out-execute the competition,” says Tim Prosser, a senior consultant at RT ECP. “Always looking to advance his understanding of the risk management solutions available to clients, Alek’s responsiveness and communication skills have not only helped to strengthen our relationships with retail brokers nationwide, but also bolster our position as an industry leading specialty intermediary of environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages.”
Prior to joining RT ECP, Soriano served as an earning estimates data analyst at Bloomberg LP and qualified marketing associate at the Martin Insurance Group.
A resident of Cape May, New Jersey, Soriano holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The College of New Jersey, where he was the vice president of recruitment for the institution’s Inter Fraternal Council and a former sponsorship chair & judiciary board member of the Phi Alpha Delta fraternity. Soriano is working towards his Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.
Soriano is based at RT’s Hamilton, NJ offices and can be reached at 609-528-3893 or aleksander.soriano@rtspecialty.com.
Media Contact:
Sheryl Barr
Director of Marketing and Communications
609-528-3884
sheryl.barr@rtspecialty.com
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516).
For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
