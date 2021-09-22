Telaleaf and Little Green Pharma Sponsor First Cannabis Certificate Course for Doctors in Germany
New York, NY, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Telaleaf Health Inc. (“Telaleaf” or the “Company”), a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of cannabis care to patients, is pleased to announce a joint sponsorship with a leading global medical cannabis company, Little Green Pharma Ltd. (or “LGP”), for the first certificate course for doctors, pharmacists and relevant professionals interested in the prescription and treatment of cannabis-based products. The course is hosted by Dresden International University in Germany.
The course titled, “The A-Z of cannabis-based therapy: Basics and practical use of cannabis-based drugs in medical practice and pharmacy” is a comprehensive, practice-oriented and interdisciplinary certificate course for doctors, providing in-depth knowledge of all aspects of cannabis-based therapy, which doctors and pharmacists require for appropriate and responsible therapeutic use of all cannabis-based drugs currently available for prescription. Upon completion of the course, advanced training points are awarded by the Saxon State Medical Association for those who have the appropriate professional affiliation.
The course curriculum is developed, led and instructed by three leading scientific and clinical experts in cannabis medicine: Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, Dr. Kristen Müller-Vahl and Dr. Dennis Stracke. The many years of individual and combined clinical, practical and scientific experience of these lecturers will be of immense value to the course participants, as well as their excellent knowledge of emerging cannabis laws and the current political and legal landscape in Germany, Europe and beyond.
Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen is a world-renown leader and expert on the therapeutic use of cannabinoids. He is the chairman of the Cannabis Association (ACM), and founder and Managing Director of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM) for over 20 years. His book, "Cannabis Healing" is recognized as the most authoritative guide on the therapeutic application of medical cannabis. His expertise is highly respected and sought-after amongst governmental bodies, pharmaceutical companies and international institutions such as the World Health Organization and the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia.
Dr. Kirsten Müller-Vahl is a specialist in both neurology and adult psychiatry. She is Professor and Managing Senior Physician at the Clinic for Psychiatry, Social Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Hannover Medical School. Her scientific work includes the role of the endocannabinoid system in psychiatric disorders and treatment studies using cannabinoid modulators and cannabis-based medicines. She has led several clinical trials investigating the efficacy of cannabis-derived drugs. She is routinely invited as an expert to the German Bundestag for hearings on the new German cannabis law.
Dr. Dennis Stracke is Head of Pharmacy Neurology and Rare Diseases, Medios Apotheke Anike Oleski in Berlin as well as board member of the Association of Cannabis Supplying Pharmacies (VCA) and on the Scientific Advisory Board at the Federal Association of Pharmaceutical Cannabinoid Companies (BPC).
Gavin Treanor, CEO of Telaleaf, stated: “This certification comes at a time of critical need for all levels of cannabis-based education to doctors. It is with the goal of meeting this need, by delivering top quality education, that Telaleaf has aligned with Little Green Pharma, in a joint mission to facilitate doctor and practitioner access to expert-level training from the world’s most respected pioneers and leaders in cannabis-based medicine today.”
“As the cannabis space continues to evolve, there will be an ongoing need for education, training and pedagogy to doctors and practitioners that is not only engaging and flexible but highly sophisticated. The blended learning approach of our course combines self-study, and intensive face-to-face and online group work, to incubate ideal conditions for skill acquisition and application. Telaleaf believes adequate doctor education enhances patient treatment and experience. Success in cannabis medicine starts with pedagogical models that close the gap between theoretical and practical application to raise the clinical standard among doctors for the appropriate therapeutic use of cannabis-based products.”
LGP Chief Operations Officer, Paul Long said: “At LGP we are firm believers that quality education is one of the key drivers to building the global medicinal cannabis industry, so we are delighted to be sponsoring such a comprehensive, practical, and credible course with Telaleaf. Our experience is that educated doctors frequently become strong advocates for medicinal cannabis therapy, and we believe this education will help give German healthcare professionals the confidence to prescribe medicinal cannabis for their patients.”
The first certificate course kicks off September 30, 2021 and is now full. To register for the next course, go to: telaleaf.com/doctors.
About Telaleaf
Telaleaf is a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of cannabis care by connecting patients to expert doctors, trained in cannabis-based medicine, who conduct virtual medical visits. Our aim is to improve patient outcomes by improving the patient experience with cutting-edge technology, simplicity, low costs and expert-led education to doctors and practitioners, for the most advanced virtual care in cannabis medicine.
About Little Green Pharma
Little Green Pharma is a leading global medicinal cannabis business with key production assets in Australia and Europe. Our goal is to improve patient access to GMP-grade cannabis medicines around the world and transform lives for the better. To achieve this, we prioritize assisting doctors with ongoing education on treatment benefits and with the prescribing process to make it as simple as possible.
For more information please contact:
Email: info@telaleaf.com
Phone: 1-647-493-8641
