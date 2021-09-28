Walter J. Adams, Jr. of Berkley Alliance Managers to Discuss How to Address and Mitigate Nuclear Verdicts in a Post-Coronavirus World at IRMI
Albany, NY, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Walter J. Adams, Jr., vice president and assistant claims manager at Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will co-present the session titled “How to Address and Mitigate Nuclear Verdicts in a Post-Coronavirus World” at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California. During the session scheduled for November 8th at 4:00 p.m. PST, Adams will explore the present state of litigation and what contractors, claims professionals and defense attorneys can do differently using innovative and proven methods.
“Despite the pandemic, an increasing number of cases are headed toward court with the complainants either seeking unreasonably high levels of compensation or juries awarding irrationally high payouts,” says Adams. “Consequently, nuclear verdicts are on the rise with defendants in some cases paying tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.
“Our goal is to explore this phenomenon and the lessons learned to help clients and the industry at large to avoid theses devastating circumstances and outcomes. This includes not only reviewing the tactics used by plaintiff attorneys, but also the strategies defendants can employ to present thorough, logical arguments based on the facts and evidence.”
Adams handles and manages claims for Berkley Alliance Managers, which includes Berkley Construction Professional and Berkley Design Professional. Licensed to practice law in New York, he has nearly two decades of experience handling Architects and Engineers and Contractor’s Professional Liability claims at leading insurance carriers, as well as litigating professional, general, environmental and construction liability cases at various New York-based law firms.
Please visit: https://www.irmi.com/conferences/construction-risk-conference for more information about the 2021 IRMI Construction Risk Conference.
About Berkley Alliance Managers
Berkley Alliance Managers is an alliance of specialty professional liability insurance underwriters and is a member company of Berkley, whose rated insurance company members are assigned A+ (Superior) ratings by A.M. Best Company and A+ (Strong) ratings by S&P. For more information, please visit berkleyalliance.com.
Contact:
William Chelak
wchelak@scstrategies.net
732-541-2971
