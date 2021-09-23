The AngelWing Project Presents Clay's Place: Inside My Blue Mind, an Exhilarating New Play That Transports Audiences to Memphis's Beale Street Set in 1956

Set against the backdrop of the renown and popular downtown Beale Street; Clay Carter and Turner Davis are first cousins. Born in the lower Mississippi Delta, as teens they hopped a train aiming to leave the deceptive, one-sided sharecropping system in search of a better life.