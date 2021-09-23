Carisk Partners Ranked #32 Among the Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in 2021
Miami, FL, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners has been ranked No. 32 among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Best Places to Work award program. The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available at Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
Carisk Partners is committed to transforming the way patients and clients access highest quality care and support services. Carisk employees are change makers who strive to deliver effective outcomes and are the company’s greatest asset, benefitting from job satisfaction and career growth. Employees take ownership in helping to grow the company while living out the company’s core values. Carisk offers competitive salary, benefits and an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.
Carisk Partners’ CEO Joseph Berardo Jr. said, “Culture is everything. Employees want to be valued, respected, heard, and entrusted with what they have been hired to do. Our leadership’s role is to create the vision and provide the right tools and guidance, while empowering employees to take action and make decisions aligned to the Company’s goals. Carisk’s success as a company comes from intelligent, caring people working together to do the right thing on behalf of our patients. Our company does well by doing good!"
Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products, and services.
As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.
“The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half, oftentimes pitting employees against employers. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees’ well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity,” said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. “We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."
Carisk was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. This is the first year Carisk has made the list.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk is a specialty risk transfer, care coordination company serving insurers, government entities, self-insured plan sponsors and other managed care organizations. With a foundation in behavioral health, Carisk’s end-to-end combined solutions include risk-transfer and care coordination of delayed recovery, complex catastrophic cases and MBHO services. Carisk’s Pathways™ 2 Recovery program guarantees to improve outcomes and reduce overall cost of quality care by applying best practices and a patient-centered approach to manage complex challenges for the Group Health, Casualty and Auto markets. Carisk is the first and only Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organization with dual accreditations from both the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare, Inc. (AAAHC). Visit www.cariskpartners.com to learn more.
About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions
Carisk Partners ranked #32 among the Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in 2021
Kevin Mahoney, Carisk Partners President and COO, accepting the Modern Healthcare award on behalf of Carisk Partners.
