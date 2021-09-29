Doc.Peace, Q Williams and Lauren Turton Co-Host Greater Than the Game Summit on October 5 and 6 to Provide Support for Athletes After Sports to Navigate Their Mission
Greater than the Game Summit is designed for those who are feeling overwhelmed with life outside of their sport, confused on what options exist aside from athletics and are looking for guidance and support on their journey. On October 5 & 6, Doc.Peace, Q Williams and Lauren Turton are coming together to help athletes navigate their mission, message and meaning beyond sports so that they can be greater than the game of sports.
San Diego, CA, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Greater than the Game Summit is geared towards providing support for athletes who are feeling overwhelmed with life outside of their sport and are confused on what their options are aside from athletics. During Greater than the Game, attendees will hear from a variety of experts who will share strategies, tools and techniques that will help expand their life. This summit is designed to navigate athletes’ mission, message and meaning beyond sports. This event is free to attend.
Greater than the Game summit is hosted by:
- Dr. Peace Uche, aka doc.Peace, a Transformational Business coach who empowers conscious luminaries to transform their expertise into abundant soul purpose
- Q Williams, a Mindset Coach who helps frustrated former athletes feel World Class in all areas of life, and
- Lauren Turton, a Business Coach who empowers transcendent visionaries to achieve massive impact
- Plus additional experts
“There is no better day than today to acquire the skills needed to succeed tomorrow," says doc.Peace. “No matter where you are on your personal journey, we want you to empower confidence in your gifts, talents and expertise to make your definition of success inevitable.”
To learn more about this upcoming workshop, and register free please visit here: bit.ly/GreaterthantheGameSummit
Please contact hosts at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com for more information or to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.
Greater than the Game summit is hosted by:
- Dr. Peace Uche, aka doc.Peace, a Transformational Business coach who empowers conscious luminaries to transform their expertise into abundant soul purpose
- Q Williams, a Mindset Coach who helps frustrated former athletes feel World Class in all areas of life, and
- Lauren Turton, a Business Coach who empowers transcendent visionaries to achieve massive impact
- Plus additional experts
“There is no better day than today to acquire the skills needed to succeed tomorrow," says doc.Peace. “No matter where you are on your personal journey, we want you to empower confidence in your gifts, talents and expertise to make your definition of success inevitable.”
To learn more about this upcoming workshop, and register free please visit here: bit.ly/GreaterthantheGameSummit
Please contact hosts at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com for more information or to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.
Contact
doc.PEACEContact
Peace Uche
619-363-5490
www.docpeaceofmind.com/
@doc.PEACE (Instagram)
Peace Uche
619-363-5490
www.docpeaceofmind.com/
@doc.PEACE (Instagram)
Categories