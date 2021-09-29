Doc.Peace, Q Williams and Lauren Turton Co-Host Greater Than the Game Summit on October 5 and 6 to Provide Support for Athletes After Sports to Navigate Their Mission

Greater than the Game Summit is designed for those who are feeling overwhelmed with life outside of their sport, confused on what options exist aside from athletics and are looking for guidance and support on their journey. On October 5 & 6, Doc.Peace, Q Williams and Lauren Turton are coming together to help athletes navigate their mission, message and meaning beyond sports so that they can be greater than the game of sports.