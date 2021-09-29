Popular Composer of the Song "Weave" Takes Readers on Her Personal Journey from Stay-at-Home Mom to Touring Musician

Rosemary Crow was born to sing. But she never thought her love of music would take her to world-renowned success. Nor did she ever guess that it would be the catalyst for her spiritual journey that would become the centerpiece of her rich life. In “Weave Us Together: My Musical Journey,” Rosemary Crow’s down-to-earth memoir, the acclaimed Christian composer, choir leader and music director shows how the impossible is possible with faith, courage and dedication.