Boston Residents Reduce Waste Through MA Dept. of Environmental Protection Grant Recipient Good Filling
Good Filling LLC Receives MassDEP Grant and Onboards 12th Building Partner in Quest to Help Boston Residents Reduce Household Waste.
Boston, MA, September 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has selected Good Filling LLC for a “Reduce, Reuse, Repair Micro-Grant.”
Good Filling will use the $5,000 grant, the maximum value awarded under this program, to expand its convenience-centric bottle refilling service to Boston residents.
The Micro-Grant program, launched April 2019, is funded through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP). MassDEP seeks to promote source reduction, reuse, and repair in Massachusetts through funding activities that enhance the value or extend the lifespan of materials that would otherwise end up in the trash.
“Good Filling stood out to us because they are expanding convenient access to refill opportunities,” said Brooke Nash, Branch Chief, Municipal Waste Reduction Branch for MassDEP. “Convenience is a key part of changing consumer behavior. We are hoping that Good Filling’s highly visible lockers located in well-trafficked areas will make it easy for people to opt to refill or exchange their bottles over purchasing new containers every time.”
This month also marks the 1-year anniversary of the official launch of Good Filling, LLC. After 12 months of operations, Good Filling carries 40 different products, delivers for free to 7 public trading posts, and partners with 12 residential buildings in the Boston metro area.
“Convenience and sustainability are too often at odds with each other,” says Petros Palandjian, CEO of Good Filling. “To bridge this gap, we've set up dozens of bottle exchanges so busy consumers don’t have to go out of their way to get refillable essentials. Apartment managers, office managers, hotel owners and small businesses can rely on Good Filling to serve their community members who want to be environmentally friendly, but live busy lifestyles.”
Property managers are increasingly focused on sustainability metrics. Companies like Boston Properties, Inc., publicly committing to new sustainability initiatives like carbon offsetting, renewable energy, and energy efficient operations.
Many cities and states are implementing environmental regulations and energy codes, and in Boston, property managers are expected to support the mayor’s resiliency and carbon emissions reduction goals, including Carbon Neutral Boston 2050. Good Filling’s residential building clientele now include Radius Apartments, Blvd & Bond, and The Bower.
“Refilling is so much better for the planet than recycling,” says Stacey Jones, Director of Customer Experience at Portside at East Pier. “Portside decided that Good Filling was a great way to empower our residents to reduce our building’s total waste output and take care of our community.”
Good Filling customers enjoy doing their part for the environment without going out of their way.
"Good Filling makes living an environmentally conscientious life way more convenient,” says Emma Corcoran, an enthusiastic Good Filling customer and Boston resident. “I feel good about using Good Filling. It's a no-brainer!"
Residents who live or work near one of Good Filling’s public trading posts can order starter bottles or refills online, and pick them up at their convenience in one business day.
About Good Filling: Good Filling is bringing convenience to the zero-waste movement. Customers purchase high-quality, name-brand products for home and body in refillable containers, then swap empty Good Filling bottles for discounted refills. With public trading posts around the Boston area and in-building bottle exchanges at participating residential buildings, Good Filling is on a mission to make waste reduction accessible to all. Learn more at www.GoodFilling.com.
This project is funded in part by a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Call (617) 710-5981
Good Filling will use the $5,000 grant, the maximum value awarded under this program, to expand its convenience-centric bottle refilling service to Boston residents.
The Micro-Grant program, launched April 2019, is funded through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP). MassDEP seeks to promote source reduction, reuse, and repair in Massachusetts through funding activities that enhance the value or extend the lifespan of materials that would otherwise end up in the trash.
“Good Filling stood out to us because they are expanding convenient access to refill opportunities,” said Brooke Nash, Branch Chief, Municipal Waste Reduction Branch for MassDEP. “Convenience is a key part of changing consumer behavior. We are hoping that Good Filling’s highly visible lockers located in well-trafficked areas will make it easy for people to opt to refill or exchange their bottles over purchasing new containers every time.”
This month also marks the 1-year anniversary of the official launch of Good Filling, LLC. After 12 months of operations, Good Filling carries 40 different products, delivers for free to 7 public trading posts, and partners with 12 residential buildings in the Boston metro area.
“Convenience and sustainability are too often at odds with each other,” says Petros Palandjian, CEO of Good Filling. “To bridge this gap, we've set up dozens of bottle exchanges so busy consumers don’t have to go out of their way to get refillable essentials. Apartment managers, office managers, hotel owners and small businesses can rely on Good Filling to serve their community members who want to be environmentally friendly, but live busy lifestyles.”
Property managers are increasingly focused on sustainability metrics. Companies like Boston Properties, Inc., publicly committing to new sustainability initiatives like carbon offsetting, renewable energy, and energy efficient operations.
Many cities and states are implementing environmental regulations and energy codes, and in Boston, property managers are expected to support the mayor’s resiliency and carbon emissions reduction goals, including Carbon Neutral Boston 2050. Good Filling’s residential building clientele now include Radius Apartments, Blvd & Bond, and The Bower.
“Refilling is so much better for the planet than recycling,” says Stacey Jones, Director of Customer Experience at Portside at East Pier. “Portside decided that Good Filling was a great way to empower our residents to reduce our building’s total waste output and take care of our community.”
Good Filling customers enjoy doing their part for the environment without going out of their way.
"Good Filling makes living an environmentally conscientious life way more convenient,” says Emma Corcoran, an enthusiastic Good Filling customer and Boston resident. “I feel good about using Good Filling. It's a no-brainer!"
Residents who live or work near one of Good Filling’s public trading posts can order starter bottles or refills online, and pick them up at their convenience in one business day.
About Good Filling: Good Filling is bringing convenience to the zero-waste movement. Customers purchase high-quality, name-brand products for home and body in refillable containers, then swap empty Good Filling bottles for discounted refills. With public trading posts around the Boston area and in-building bottle exchanges at participating residential buildings, Good Filling is on a mission to make waste reduction accessible to all. Learn more at www.GoodFilling.com.
This project is funded in part by a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Call (617) 710-5981
Contact
Good FillingContact
Petros Palandjian
617-710-5981
www.goodfilling.com
Petros Palandjian
617-710-5981
www.goodfilling.com
Categories