Mariya Bentz - A Local Atlanta Business Owner Recognized in Forbes Next 1000 Entrepreneurs
Forbes announced September 15, 2021 the third installment of 250 entrepreneurs on the Next 1000, a list of inspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Hoschton, GA, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Next 1000 list, presented by Square, spotlights a total of 1,000 entrepreneurs, announced each quarter, in installments of 250 standouts. In the fall class of 2021, Forbes highlighted a local Atlanta founder - Mariya Bentz, president of website design firm MBM Agency, as an entrepreneur to watch.
The Next 1000 list spotlights 250 standout entrepreneurs each quarter who have resolved to keep their businesses thriving during a global pandemic.
“Despite financial uncertainty, entrepreneurs prove that being resilient and willing to pivot when faced with challenges is critical for small business to flourish,” said Maneet Ahuja, Senior Editor, Forbes. “The third class of Next 1000 entrepreneurial heroes offers hope for the future as we emerge from the pandemic on the path towards economic recovery.”
This new Forbes list and initiative showcases ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops, and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country. After thousands of nominations, the top 1000 have been selected by Forbes editors, plus a panel of business minds and entrepreneurs superstars. Some of these judges include Ayesha Curry, Sheryl Sandberg (COO of Facebook), Reid Hoffman (co-founder of LinkedIn), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks Quarterback), Ciera (Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter), and more.
“I feel so incredibly honored and grateful to be recognized by Forbes as one of the “1000 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2021” along with many others who are making a difference in redefining the American Dream,” says Mariya Bentz, President of MBM Agency. “As an entrepreneur, being mentioned by Forbes is a dream come true, but it wasn’t just me who made this happen. This is a result of every client who we’ve ever worked with, every website design we were entrusted with, every SEO plan invested in, and those on the MBM team who have helped create profitable websites for our clients. I am forever thankful!”
About MBM Agency
(Mariya Bentz Media Agency, LLC) is a website design and SEO company located near Atlanta, GA. MBM primarily works with small businesses and entrepreneurs to help create more impactful -- and profitable -- websites through search engine optimization strategies and powerful designs.
Contact
Mariya Bentz
949-813-8342
mbmagency.com
