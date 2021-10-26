Angela Jones Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Forest Park, IL, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Angela Jones, of Forest Park, Illinois, is celebrated as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Angela Jones
Angela Jones is the acting manager of Distribution Operations with the United States Postal Service. She received full-range training of the entire plant operations at a near-northwest suburban postal processing facility. She is responsible for managing direction and oversight of supervisors and craft employees within their work centers that include high-speed automation machines, mechanized equipment and manual distribution. She generates, reviews, analyzes and submits a series of productivity and manpower reports daily. Angela also interacts with other functional areas including maintenance, transportation, and field customer service operations management. In addition, she emphasizes safety and productivity goals with performance objectives to all employees and ensures full safety compliance throughout the facility. Angela Jones is effective at oral and written communication and is an innovative team leader who is customer focused.
Ms. Jones also serves as a tax and business consultant. Angela obtained a B.S. in Technical Management with a concentration in Accounting from DeVry University. She earned an A.S. in Executive Accounting from Northwestern College, holds a certification in Accounts Payable Management, and has a certification as an Accounts Payable Specialist. She is also a certified Notary Signing Agent and a certified Illinois Notary Public. She recently earned a Human Rights Consultant certificate from the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights of Washington D.C. in 2021. Angela Jones is an active member of Sigma Alpha Pi, The National Society of Leadership and Success.
Ms. Jones became a member of Illinois Healthy Workplace Advocates in September of 2009. Currently still involved, she helps assist Illinois Workplace Bullying Institute with its mission and goals to recognize and prevent abusive behaviors in the workplace. The WBI strives to pass state-level legislation which would allow a target injured by abusive workplace behavior to seek a legal address. Presently, in Illinois and throughout the United States, status-blind harassment in the workplace is legal, though discrimination is not. Because not all harassment is due to discrimination, most workplace bullying goes unchecked if even recognized.
In July of 2009, Angela became a member of WYCA. She is an active member who assists WYCA with its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. The three priorities of WYCA include: racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls.
When it comes to workplace bullying and discrimination, Ms. Angela Jones is a tireless advocate for others, as well as for herself. Her fierce compassion has activated her courage and energy to take a stand and fight for what is right though hurting from the pain of injustice and personal loss.
“You can’t make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.” - Michelle Obama
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
