Hong Kong Electronic Artist Zight Releases New Single, "Everybody Keep Running"

Following his breakout single, "Fly Away," which has amassed over half a million views on YouTube, "Everybody Keep Running" is uplifting, unapologetic EDM that shares the same euphoric sounds as its anthemic predecessor. Featuring UK singer, Peter Forrest and stars South African runner, Sibusiso Madikizela in the music video, the collective work from global talents combines Dance music with athletics.