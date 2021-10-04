Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education
Los Angeles, CA, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bleuet, a direct-to-consumer startup creating comfortable bras and other undergarments designed to give tween and teen girls all-day comfort and confidence in their growing bodies, today announced their partnership with non-profit Know Your Lemons to emphasize the importance of early detection of breast cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the month of October, Bleuet will donate 10% of sales for its pink Bleum Bra to further Know Your Lemon’s mission to empower and educate women and men worldwide about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.
Know Your Lemons’ Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, #know12give12, will focus on creatively informing the public on the 12 symptoms of breast cancer and encouraging them to donate $12 to support their mission of educating as many globally as possible. By downloading Know Your Lemons’ app, women and men can access the list of 12 symptoms, helpful diagrams, how-to perform a self-exam, etc. Bleuet will join Know Your Lemons to spread the importance of knowing these symptoms in order to detect breast cancer earlier.
“We are so excited that Bleuet is bringing caring about breast health for young women. Education is key and starting these conversations earlier is so important,” said Dr. Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, CEO & Founder of Know Your Lemons.
Bleuet’s best-selling Bleum Bra in light pink and toffee will be featured during the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a portion of its sales will support Know Your Lemons’ mission. The Bleum Bra is the Company’s most popular bra with over 1100 five-star reviews. Designed to be the softest, most comfortable first bra or everyday bralette, the Bleum Bra is reversible in two fun colors and made with minimal seams for itch-free, all-day comfort.
“As a bra company, we want to do everything we can to support breast health education and the importance of early self-detection to save lives,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO and Co-Founder of Bleuet. “We are thrilled to team up with Know Your Lemons whose vision is to live in a world where everyone is empowered with the information and confidence to manage their breast health and detect changes that require further screening.”
About Know Your Lemons
Know Your Lemons Foundations is a global charity focused on early detection for breast cancer. In partnership with organizations around the world, they provide education in a friendly, memorable way to improve understanding, confidence, and promote screening in an effort to save lives.
To find out more information, visit knowyourlemons.org
About Bleuet
Bleuet offers apparel designed for growing girls, giving them confidence in their bodies and the freedom to do what they love. Bleuet supports parents with helpful information and community to raise confident, strong and kind daughters. The company’s mission is to empower girls of all ages through access to education and job training resources as well as investing in young female entrepreneurs. Bleuet is proud to partner with manufacturers who provide safe working conditions and ensure living wages for its workers.
For more information, visit bleuetgirl.com
Know Your Lemons’ Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, #know12give12, will focus on creatively informing the public on the 12 symptoms of breast cancer and encouraging them to donate $12 to support their mission of educating as many globally as possible. By downloading Know Your Lemons’ app, women and men can access the list of 12 symptoms, helpful diagrams, how-to perform a self-exam, etc. Bleuet will join Know Your Lemons to spread the importance of knowing these symptoms in order to detect breast cancer earlier.
“We are so excited that Bleuet is bringing caring about breast health for young women. Education is key and starting these conversations earlier is so important,” said Dr. Corrine Ellsworth Beaumont, CEO & Founder of Know Your Lemons.
Bleuet’s best-selling Bleum Bra in light pink and toffee will be featured during the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a portion of its sales will support Know Your Lemons’ mission. The Bleum Bra is the Company’s most popular bra with over 1100 five-star reviews. Designed to be the softest, most comfortable first bra or everyday bralette, the Bleum Bra is reversible in two fun colors and made with minimal seams for itch-free, all-day comfort.
“As a bra company, we want to do everything we can to support breast health education and the importance of early self-detection to save lives,” said Elizabeth Rietz, CEO and Co-Founder of Bleuet. “We are thrilled to team up with Know Your Lemons whose vision is to live in a world where everyone is empowered with the information and confidence to manage their breast health and detect changes that require further screening.”
About Know Your Lemons
Know Your Lemons Foundations is a global charity focused on early detection for breast cancer. In partnership with organizations around the world, they provide education in a friendly, memorable way to improve understanding, confidence, and promote screening in an effort to save lives.
To find out more information, visit knowyourlemons.org
About Bleuet
Bleuet offers apparel designed for growing girls, giving them confidence in their bodies and the freedom to do what they love. Bleuet supports parents with helpful information and community to raise confident, strong and kind daughters. The company’s mission is to empower girls of all ages through access to education and job training resources as well as investing in young female entrepreneurs. Bleuet is proud to partner with manufacturers who provide safe working conditions and ensure living wages for its workers.
For more information, visit bleuetgirl.com
Contact
BleuetContact
Elizabeth Rietz
310-770-5115
bleuetgirl.com
Elizabeth Rietz
310-770-5115
bleuetgirl.com
Categories