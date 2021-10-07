United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Long Beach, CA, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs.
On display in the United Pacific booth, located in Central Hall (#23177), the classic 1971 Chevy K5 Blazer - owned by John Oro - rides on a custom chassis that allows it to sit on the ground and is powered by a naturally-aspirated Chevrolet Performance LS crate motor.
“United Pacific is very excited to show latest version of John Oro’s coveted K5 Blazer build and share the ever-growing enthusiasm for classic trucks,” said Jai Baek, United Pacific’s marketing and creative director. “It is a perfect example of how far you can take a chassis and constantly evolve it when you use the right parts and execute with the right people.”
The Blazer has a custom fabricated chassis by Porterbuilt out of Arizona and a complete air suspension system courtesy of Air Lift Performance. The Prom Queen has been painted in a gorgeous red by Primetime Customs. It rolls on bespoke Oro 1000 wheels by American Racing mounted on Toyo Tires.
California-based United Pacific, which was founded nearly 40 years ago, supplied nearly all the LED lighting for the immaculate K5 Blazer. The UPI parts on it includes:
- LED headlights
- LED front parking lights
- LED turn signal side mirrors
- LED sequential taillights
“I’ve been using United Pacific products for years, because they offer a variety of high-quality LED lighting and sheet metal parts for the C10,” said John Oro. “They understand what the C10 enthusiasts need and want.”
United Pacific introduces the all-new and much anticipated LED parking light for the 1973-1980 Chevy Squarebody C10 truck, coming with amber LEDs in either amber lens or clear lens – one of many LED parts that C10 enthusiasts love to put on their classic trucks.
“As C10s continue to increase in popularity with enthusiasts, United Pacific is committed to developing more products to help them build the truck of their dreams,” said United Pacific’s Baek.
About United Pacific®
United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars.
Contact
Matthew Eugenio
(562) 421-3888 x1165
www.upcarparts.com
