SCORE’s Manasota Chapter Volunteer Appointed to National Board of Directors
Sarasota, FL, October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SCORE mentor Ray Vicks has been appointed to serve on the National Board of Directors of SCORE, the nation's largest network of volunteer, skilled business mentors. Vicks is a financial expert and CPA with 40 years of experience in public accounting and senior corporate finance positions. He has significant experience advising senior management and boards of directors, including public and private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and Federal Agencies. As an accomplished financial expert, Vicks will help guide SCORE in its mission to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education.
SCORE Manasota chapter co-chair Nabil Freij commented, “Vicks has been volunteering with the Manasota SCORE chapter since 2020 serving as a mentor and workshop presenter, to entrepreneurs seeking advice to address a variety of problematic business issues. Vicks possesses a unique ability to read financial statements like reading tea leaves and predict the future!” Freij adds, “His financial expertise combined with the time he has spent mentoring local businesses make him an excellent choice to serve as a national director.”
Vicks commented, “From its founding SCORE has been recognized as an important resource for the small businesses that drive our national economy and are critical to creating and sustaining vibrant communities.” Vicks adds, “I look forward to adding my voice to the other esteemed and accomplished directors who contribute their time and talent to ensure that small businesses have the requisite support to launch and thrive.”
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone.
Although funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, all opinions, conclusions, and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA.
For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245. Or, visit SCORE online at https://manasota.score.org
