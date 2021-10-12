Fueled by Innovation, IronOrbit Introduces Advanced Service Offerings
Anaheim Hills, CA, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cloud service provider and technology innovator, IronOrbit announced the general availability of an advanced suite of managed services, robust security offerings, automation and professional services. The newly launched suite of services aims to equip customers with the tools needed to empower, optimize and secure business critical operations for efficiency, self-service and success.
In the spirit of agility and innovation, this strategy enables the delivery of comprehensive solutions that meet the clients’ business strategy and requirements. Companies need to engage in digital transformation to stay competitive and maintain sustainability. IronOrbit’s subject matter experts develop customized solution designs, implementation and support throughout the digital transformation process. This broad approach positions IronOrbit to service emerging markets regardless of infrastructure model – on premises, cloud, or hybrid.
“Our new products reflect our commitment to solving business problems. We're looking further and further into the needs of future IT,” said the company’s VP of Sales & Marketing, Ayman Ayoub. The business of predicting future IT challenges can be tricky. It requires a combination of experience, deep business expertise and imagination. It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of technology because everything advances at such an explosive rate. There’s always some way to maximize operational efficiency, improve performance, safety and automation. Of course, I’m also fascinated by the technology that doesn’t exist yet, but that could exist soon. That’s why our products and services are constantly evolving.”
IronOrbit unveiled IronOrbit Central (IOC) to deliver managed services, automation and a self-service portal from a single dashboard. With next generation security tools and offerings, clients can have peace of mind knowing they’re infrastructure is secure. IronOrbit’s professional services architect turnkey solutions that offer a strategic path for all companies regardless of size, needs, or requirements.
IronOrbit
IronOrbit operates its global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. Learn more at ironorbit.com
