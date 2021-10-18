InnQuest Software Earns Certificate of Excellence from Hotel Tech Report
Hotel Tech Report’s Certification of Excellence program recognizes vendors who build products and services that their customers love.
Tampa Bay, FL, October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- InnQuest Software, an Aspire Software company, is pleased to announce that Hotel Tech Report, a technology driven media platform that helps hoteliers find the best technology tools, has granted InnQuest a Certificate of Excellence.
Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers solve problems and grow their business, and with HTR's stellar reputation as a trusted source for industry professionals, InnQuest truly is honored to have earned a Certificate of Excellence.
The Certification of Excellence program recognizes hotel tech vendors who build products and services that thrill customers. To meet HTR's criteria, vendors must offer highly recommended products and garner a wealth of positive reviews. This certification helps hoteliers identify the products and services that their fellow industry professionals recommend.
“We’re honored that Hotel Tech Report has recognized InnQuest for the trusted products and services we provide,” says Matt Mayberry, Head of Sales. “Our goal is always to thrill our clients with solutions that meet their evolving needs and help manage their business. We’re grateful to have earned their trust.”
The combined efforts of InnQuest's innovative developmental team, the friendly, professional sales team and their loyal customers all make the industry leading solutions possible. InnQuest's team is full of hospitality experts, so solutions are always offered with the needs of hoteliers in mind.
InnQuest would like to thank customers for sharing their positive experiences with their peers and for working with InnQuest to ensure products are always being improved where possible.
InnQuest would also like to thank HTR for their recognition and support.
Their vision to offer the most advanced solutions for hoteliers in order to provide superior guest experiences and efficient operations does not change. InnQuest is more motivated than ever to ensure hoteliers ride the wave of travel's big rebound to new heights.
InnQuest Software is a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry. For over 25 years, InnQuest has combined hotelier experience with innovative technology to deliver an all-in-one solution that empowers hotels to attract guests, drive customer loyalty, and increase profits. Our flagship property management software, roomMaster, helps manage over 5,500 properties across 100 countries. InnQuest develops scalable solutions ranging from a Hotel PMS, Cloud PMS, Channel Manager, Hotel CRM and helps properties enable guests to Book Direct. We believe that everyone deserves a great guest experience, whether they’re staying at a small B&B, a thousand-room resort, or anywhere in between.
