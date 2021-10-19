Surge Digital Media Wins the PPC/Paid Search AMY Award for the ICT ESL Paid Search Campaign
Local marketing agency celebrates award-winning campaign at annual Atlanta event. Surge Digital Media was honored to receive the 2021 PPC/Paid Search AMY Award from AMA Atlanta in recognition of their work with the ICT English as a Second Language program.
Atlanta, GA, October 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ICT hired Surge to develop a paid search campaign optimized for native language searches that would reach bilingual audiences for their ESL program and produce results with higher quality scores and lower cost-per-clicks.
Surge customized a detailed Google Ad campaign for six campuses across Georgia and Texas. The restructured paid search campaign with native language ad copy improved quality score and lowered cost-per-click, ultimately maximizing the client budget, increasing total leads, and decreasing the cost-per-lead to actualize ICT’s goals and increase enrollment in the program.
The success and impact of this campaign during an unprecedented year was recognized by AMA Atlanta, the largest marketing organization in Atlanta. For the past 63 years, the AMY Awards, presented by AMA Atlanta, have celebrated more than just creative - they honor companies and agencies who deliver innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns and outstanding results.
For over 35 years, ICT has helped more than 50,000 students from over 130 countries improve their English language abilities with one of the most comprehensive programs in the United States. Surge is incredibly proud of this partnership - ICT was one of their first clients as a new agency years ago and, from the beginning, they trusted the Surge team with the freedom to be creative and drive strategies.
About Surge Digital Media: Surge Digital Media is a full-service digital marketing agency that builds comprehensive digital marketing strategies through intentional, results-driven services. Their native language translations and multicultural insights consider audience demographics, regions and more to connect with individual experiences.
The Atlanta-based agency creates opportunities for brands to elevate their voice and tell authentic stories through culturally aware campaigns.
Follow more Surge stories @surgedigitalmedia on Instagram and Facebook.
