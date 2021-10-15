SHEEN Magazine’s 7th Annual Sheen Awards to Air on FOX SOUL October 21st
Formerly the Kimmie Awards
Atlanta, GA, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, SHEEN Magazine, the ultimate beauty guide for the modern-day woman, announced that the SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards) will air on FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving unapologetically Black, consumable by all content 365 days a year, on October 21 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. This year, the 7th Annual SHEEN Awards will shift to a hybrid experience to implement the highest COVID-19 guidelines with FOX SOUL streaming both pre-recorded segments and the official live after-party.
“FOX SOUL’s audience aligns well with our community, reaching over 45 million viewers,” said SHEEN Magazine Publisher William P. Chapman, III. Founder of SHEEN Magazine, Mrs. Kimberly Chapman, added, “FOX SOUL celebrates the black culture while dealing with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community that matches the vision I had in mind when I created SHEEN Magazine, especially in the beauty, fashion and entertainment industries.”
FOX SOUL’s General Manager and Head of Programming, James DuBose, said, “I’m extremely proud of the strategic partnerships with top black creatives we have executed in the past year at FOX SOUL, including Sheen Magazine. We’re delighted to stream the SHEEN Awards and highlight ‘Black Excellence’ in their respective fields.”
A team of your favorite well-known influencers will host the SHEEN Awards. Also, be prepared for an unbelievable performance by rising star singer/songwriter Muni Long (co-writer of Rihanna’s “California King Bed,” Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber,” Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It,” and Selena Gomez’s “Who Says” among others) and 2019 Fan-favorite R&B duo Ruff Endz is returning to grace the stage too. The newly formed Marketing and Production Division of SHEEN Magazine, SHEEN Media Group, will debut the SHEEN Soundstage Cypher featuring the brilliant talent performers from the 2020/2021 season. Honoring the 20-year career of legendary producer Zaytoven with the “Trailblazer Award” will also be part of the celebration. Last (but certainly not least), the winners from the national polls for “Creative Artist of the Year” in Hair, Beauty, Influencer, and Photography will be announced.
FOX SOUL will air the 7th Annual Sheen Awards on October 21 on YouTube TV and YouTube, as well as the FOX SOUL app and website, Samsung TV, ROKU, Tubi, website, mobile apps, and more.
SHEEN Awards 2019 Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P7Y7HGKDPE.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, able to provide the latest up-to-date news and current trends within, but not limited to, the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.
About SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards)
Over the past seven years, SHEEN Magazine’s annual award show has become one of the most celebrated events in Atlanta. Filled with fantastic entertainment, beauty/hair tutorials, fashion shows, entertainment discussions, and the like, this magical gala was created especially for SHEEN readers, partners, and investors. SHEEN Magazine’s founder Kimberly Chapman says, “We want our attendees to experience an unparalleled celebration. Our goal is to honor and cherish those who many times are overlooked for their life-changing, trend-setting, or charitable contributions.”
Two thousand nineteen honorees were talented actress Meagan Good, television/music executive (and creator of the Love & Hip Hop franchise), Mona Scott-Young, and Roger Bobb (the president and CEO of Bobbcat Films and television production company/former Executive Vice President of Tyler Perry Productions). In 2018 we honored leading lady Keesha Sharp and millennial breakout star Rotimi. Former honorees and guests are actress/producer Vivica A. Fox, actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph James, Bernard Bronner (the internationally known Bronner Bros Hair Show), actress Margaret Avery, music executive Catherin Brewton, actor/singer Tony Terry, Reality Show R&B Diva Kelly Price, Dr. Heavenly Kimes (BRAVO’s Married to Medicine), Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, author Zane, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fashion mogul Marlo Hampton, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez, Renee Lawless (Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), comedian Cocoa Brown, TV Personality Egypt Sherrod, Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), actor Christian Keyes, gospel singer Lawrence Flowers, Chrishena Stanley (Selling It In the ATL), Mykel Shannon Jenkins, actress Jasmine Burke, television/radio personality Claudia Jordan, Mimi Faust (VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta), Andre King (formerly of Growing Up Hip Hop/Professional Model/Professional Wardrobe Stylist), Palmer Williams (Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor), Christina Johnson (VH1’s Atlanta Exes), Andrea Kelly (VH1’s Hollywood Exes), singer D. Woods, with performances by multi-award-winning Howard Hewett, Ruff Endz, Tony Terry, Bobby Valentino, Kristen Jamison, Keith Robinson, Lexi, Sammie, Vina Mills, and more.
A portion of the proceeds from the SHEEN Awards will go to the Chapman Foundation, INC., whose mission is to provide educational opportunities to enhance lives and help solidify dreams through scholarship programs to deserving students.
Follow SHEEN Magazine on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. You may also connect on Instagram at @thesheenmagazine.
About FOX SOUL
FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving Unapologetically Black, Consumable by All entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, FOX SOUL is home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, and more. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.
Contact Information
Media inquiries for SHEEN AWARDS, please contact:
Jackie Bush—Executive Director of Public Relations Sheen Magazine
www.sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
213.924.9204
Media inquiries for FOX SOUL, please contact:
Amanda Penna - amanda_penna@dkcnews.com
Michael Scher - michael_scher@dkcnews.com
Ivy Mollenkamp - Ivy_Mollenkamp@dkcnews.com
“FOX SOUL’s audience aligns well with our community, reaching over 45 million viewers,” said SHEEN Magazine Publisher William P. Chapman, III. Founder of SHEEN Magazine, Mrs. Kimberly Chapman, added, “FOX SOUL celebrates the black culture while dealing with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community that matches the vision I had in mind when I created SHEEN Magazine, especially in the beauty, fashion and entertainment industries.”
FOX SOUL’s General Manager and Head of Programming, James DuBose, said, “I’m extremely proud of the strategic partnerships with top black creatives we have executed in the past year at FOX SOUL, including Sheen Magazine. We’re delighted to stream the SHEEN Awards and highlight ‘Black Excellence’ in their respective fields.”
A team of your favorite well-known influencers will host the SHEEN Awards. Also, be prepared for an unbelievable performance by rising star singer/songwriter Muni Long (co-writer of Rihanna’s “California King Bed,” Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber,” Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It,” and Selena Gomez’s “Who Says” among others) and 2019 Fan-favorite R&B duo Ruff Endz is returning to grace the stage too. The newly formed Marketing and Production Division of SHEEN Magazine, SHEEN Media Group, will debut the SHEEN Soundstage Cypher featuring the brilliant talent performers from the 2020/2021 season. Honoring the 20-year career of legendary producer Zaytoven with the “Trailblazer Award” will also be part of the celebration. Last (but certainly not least), the winners from the national polls for “Creative Artist of the Year” in Hair, Beauty, Influencer, and Photography will be announced.
FOX SOUL will air the 7th Annual Sheen Awards on October 21 on YouTube TV and YouTube, as well as the FOX SOUL app and website, Samsung TV, ROKU, Tubi, website, mobile apps, and more.
SHEEN Awards 2019 Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P7Y7HGKDPE.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, able to provide the latest up-to-date news and current trends within, but not limited to, the world of beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. SHEEN strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its readership and audience to achieve their highest potential.
About SHEEN Awards (formerly Kimmie Awards)
Over the past seven years, SHEEN Magazine’s annual award show has become one of the most celebrated events in Atlanta. Filled with fantastic entertainment, beauty/hair tutorials, fashion shows, entertainment discussions, and the like, this magical gala was created especially for SHEEN readers, partners, and investors. SHEEN Magazine’s founder Kimberly Chapman says, “We want our attendees to experience an unparalleled celebration. Our goal is to honor and cherish those who many times are overlooked for their life-changing, trend-setting, or charitable contributions.”
Two thousand nineteen honorees were talented actress Meagan Good, television/music executive (and creator of the Love & Hip Hop franchise), Mona Scott-Young, and Roger Bobb (the president and CEO of Bobbcat Films and television production company/former Executive Vice President of Tyler Perry Productions). In 2018 we honored leading lady Keesha Sharp and millennial breakout star Rotimi. Former honorees and guests are actress/producer Vivica A. Fox, actress/activist Sheryl Lee Ralph James, Bernard Bronner (the internationally known Bronner Bros Hair Show), actress Margaret Avery, music executive Catherin Brewton, actor/singer Tony Terry, Reality Show R&B Diva Kelly Price, Dr. Heavenly Kimes (BRAVO’s Married to Medicine), Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, author Zane, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fashion mogul Marlo Hampton, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez, Renee Lawless (Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), comedian Cocoa Brown, TV Personality Egypt Sherrod, Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), actor Christian Keyes, gospel singer Lawrence Flowers, Chrishena Stanley (Selling It In the ATL), Mykel Shannon Jenkins, actress Jasmine Burke, television/radio personality Claudia Jordan, Mimi Faust (VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta), Andre King (formerly of Growing Up Hip Hop/Professional Model/Professional Wardrobe Stylist), Palmer Williams (Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor), Christina Johnson (VH1’s Atlanta Exes), Andrea Kelly (VH1’s Hollywood Exes), singer D. Woods, with performances by multi-award-winning Howard Hewett, Ruff Endz, Tony Terry, Bobby Valentino, Kristen Jamison, Keith Robinson, Lexi, Sammie, Vina Mills, and more.
A portion of the proceeds from the SHEEN Awards will go to the Chapman Foundation, INC., whose mission is to provide educational opportunities to enhance lives and help solidify dreams through scholarship programs to deserving students.
Follow SHEEN Magazine on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat: @sheenmagazine. You may also connect on Instagram at @thesheenmagazine.
About FOX SOUL
FOX SOUL is the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform serving Unapologetically Black, Consumable by All entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, FOX SOUL is home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL’s Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL’s Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, and more. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.
Contact Information
Media inquiries for SHEEN AWARDS, please contact:
Jackie Bush—Executive Director of Public Relations Sheen Magazine
www.sheenmagazine.com
Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_
prdirector@sheenmagazine.com
213.924.9204
Media inquiries for FOX SOUL, please contact:
Amanda Penna - amanda_penna@dkcnews.com
Michael Scher - michael_scher@dkcnews.com
Ivy Mollenkamp - Ivy_Mollenkamp@dkcnews.com
Contact
SHEEN MagazineContact
Jackie Bush
213-924-9204
www.sheenmagazine.com
Jackie Bush
213-924-9204
www.sheenmagazine.com
Categories