Lodze Steckman, MD, FACS, FAACS, FAAAM, ISCG, MPH, MBA Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Locust Valley, NY, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lodze Steckman, MD, FACS, FAACS, FAAAM, ISCG, MPH, MBA, of Locust Valley, New York has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of aesthetics and wellness. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Dr. Lodze Steckman, MD, FACS, FAACS, FAAAM, ISCG, MPH, MBA
Dr. Lodze Steckman is a cosmetic surgeon and the owner/CEO of Jouvence Aesthetics and Wellness in New York, New York. Jouvence offers many services including liposuction, Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, labiaplasty, O-shots, P-shots, Botox, fillers, buccal fat pad removal, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening, hyperhidrosis, and gynecomastia treatment. She also offers wellness services with treatment for joint pain and back pain.
Lodze Steckman grew up in Haiti with no running water and a single mother who prioritized education. She studied cardiothoracic and cosmetic surgery in Israel, Paris, and the U.S. She earned a M.D. from Faculté de Médecine et de Pharmacie, Port-au-Prince in Haiti, 1987, and a M.P.H. and M.B.A. from Benedictine University in 2015. She completed surgical training in Harlem Hospital and Long Island Jewish Hospital, is trained in cardiothoracic surgery, and is Board Certified in Aesthetic Medicine (FAAAM) since 2013 and Board Certified in General Surgery (FACS) since 2011. Dr. Steckman is a fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Steckman has earned numerous awards including the Champion for Humanity Award in 2014 from Hermandad and a Woman’s History Month Award in 2005 and 2008 from Health and Hospitals Corporation. Dr. Steckman is a former member of the Workforce on Media Relations and Communication of the American Society of Thoracic Surgery, and of the Disaster Emergency Preparedness Committee at Harlem Hospital in New York. Dr. Steckman is affiliated with the A.C.S., A.A.C.S. and I.S.C.G.
Dr. Lodze Steckman lives in Locust Valley with her husband Lawrence Steckman, Esq. specialized in RICO and securities litigation, and her 2 children: Jeffry Santelli who specializes in IT and Monika Santelli who is also a lawyer. In her spare time, Lodze enjoys to travel.
“Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly beyond all that we ask or think, according to the power that works within us, to Him be the glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations forever.” - Ephesians 3:20-21- NASB
For further information, visit her website at https://jouvence-ny.com/, her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Jouvence-ny-105833754811681/, her Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jouvence_aesthetics/?hl=en, and her LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/lodze-steckman-11a002225/.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
