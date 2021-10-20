Producer/Director Joanna White-Oldham Recognized with $5,000 City Artists Corps Grant from New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA)
Buried By The Bernards Producer Joanna White-Oldham Recognized with $5,000 City Artists Corps Grant from New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).
Brooklyn, NY, October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Producer/Director Joanna White-Oldham is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.
White-Oldham and her company JWO Media were recognized for The Auntie Hour, a talk series that celebrates mature black women. Women in the arts will be the focus of this special edition of the series, airing citywide via Facebook and YouTube on Sunday, October 24 at 2:00 PM. Artists being featured during this event are photographer and filmmaker Cathleen Campbell and actor/singer Tina Fabrique.
Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City’s five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.
Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.
City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.
